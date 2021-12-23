The New Castle High bowling teams earned a split Wednesday with Blackhawk at Sims Lanes.
The Lady ‘Canes captured a 5-2 win to run their record to 3-0 overall. Zanah Baumann paced New Castle with the high game of 212 and a career-high 579 series.
The Red Hurricane boys dropped a 7-0 decision to fall to 1-2. Dante Micaletti rolled the high game of 208 for New Castle and Sam Lyden added the high series with a 512.
