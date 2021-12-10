The New Castle High bowling teams picked up a split on Friday at Colonial Lanes.
The Red Hurricane (1-1) boys dropped a 7-0 decision to Hopewell. The boys team was led by Sam Lyden with the high game of 171 and high series of 467.
The Lady Canes (2-0) cruised to a 7-0 victory over Hopewell. Zanah Baumann paced the girls with the high game of 184 and high series of 434.
