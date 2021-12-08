The New Castle High bowling team opened the season on a positive note Wednesday.
Sam Lyden posted a team-high game of 170 and Dom Fornataro added the high series of 449 for the Red Hurricane in a 7-0 victory over the host Bridgers at Fair Oaks Lanes.
Jayliana Foster scored the high game of 200 and the high series of 464 for the New Castle girls in a 7-0 decision over Ambridge.
Hockey Wilmington rolls to victory
The Greyhounds cruised to a 9-3 victory over Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Rink
Wilmington’s Drake Tomak (Ellwood City), assisted by Tucker Ligo (Union), scored the only goal in the first period. The Greyhounds scored the next two goals starting the second period, the first by Noah Monstwil (Mohawk), assisted by Gage Miller (Ellwood) and Tomak scored his second goal with assists going to Cody Williams (Ellwood) and Logan Popovich (Wilmington).
Central Valley and Wilmington went back and forth with Ayden Leslie (Mohawk) scoring, assisted by Akito Hatch (Wilmington), and Chance Miller (Wilmington) and Chance Miller assisted by Andrew Cartwright (Union) scoring to finish out the second with a 5-3 lead.
The Greyhounds scored four goals in the third period to pull away. Goals were scored by Williams on an assist by Cartwright; Tomak with a hat-trick goal with an assist from Cartwright; Davis Phanco (Wilmington) unassisted, and Popovich assisted by Tomak.
Dom Serafino (Wilmington) got the win in net with 19 saves on 22 shots.
The Greyhounds improved to 4-5 on the season. They will travel to West Virginia at 8:15 p.m. Thursday for a matchup with Morgantown. The game will be held at the Morgantown Ice Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.