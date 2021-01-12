The Red Hurricane boys and girls teams dropped matches against Blackhawk at Colonial Lanes.
New Castle’s boys squad lost 7-0. Aiden Klik paced the ‘Canes with a high game of 203 and high series of 566.
New Castle’s girls team fell 4-3. Dianna Troutman led the team with a high score of 224 and high series of 549.
(0) comments
