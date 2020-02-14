The New Castle High girls had a strong showing Friday night.
The Lady ‘Canes placed 10th place out of the 18 teams that qualified for the WPIBL team championships at Princess Lanes in Pittsburgh.
New Castle was led by Lilley-Kate Gilbert with a high game of 221 and the high series of 559. Gilbert’s scores put her in the top 10 competitors at the event. With their top 10 finish, the Lady Canes have qualified for the state Western Regional tournament, which will be held March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.