By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
IRWIN — Can the New Castle High baseball team be stopped?
Coach Bill Cook hopes not.
The Red Hurricane soared into the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals with a 6-3 win over West Mifflin at Norwin High on Monday.
New Castle (12-9) takes on Blackhawk (15-4) in the semifinals Tuesday.
“We’re definitely on a roll,” Cook said. “Now we have to keep it up.”
Rocco Bernadina went the distance for the ‘Canes. He gave up three earned runs and five hits while striking out seven and walking three.
New Castle scored two in the second, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
West Mifflin scored one in the first, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The ‘Canes had seven hits. Bernadina doubled twice, Donny Cade hit a two-run homer in the second and Dom Fornataro a two-run homer in the seventh.
Austin Kelly singled and reached third courtesy of two passed balls. Nick Rodgers hit a suicide squeeze bunt to drive in Kelly with what proved to be the winning run.
Dante Micaletti belted a triple with two outs, setting the stage for Fornataro’s two-run homer.
Cook said that his team does not want the season to end.
“We’ve come too far and worked too hard to lose now,” Cook said. “These kids are like my own. We are having so much fun.
“But we’re taking it one game at a time. Our arms are pretty strong and our bats have really come alive. The kids are all in.”
Bernadina threw 94 pitches, so he will be unavailable on Tuesday. Sophomore Anthony Miller, who has made a verbal commitment to Notre Dame, will take the hill.
“Anthony Miller just beat Blackhawk a couple of weeks ago,” Cook said. “I have complete confidence in him.”
New Castle split with the Cougars during the Class 2-4A regular season, losing 1-0 and winning 6-3. Bernadina threw a no-hitter in the loss.
