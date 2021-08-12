Coaches were approved for New Castle High at the school district’s public board meeting.
The New Castle Area School Board, in 8-0-1 votes, approved the positions. Newly appointed board member Dr. Marilyn Berkely abstained because she was not part of the discussions or interviews about hiring. She was sworn into office at the board’s public meeting Tuesday. Board member Tracy Rankin did not attend the meeting and voted by phone.
Randy Raeburn was approved as equipment manager and all-sports trainer, while Vince Pavia will serve as trainer for football.
Assistant varsity football coaches selected were Pat Cain, John Lambo, Pat Minenok and Dave Thompson. Dave Comesso will be added pending clearances and new-hire requirements.
Allan Jackson was hired as the ninth-grade football coach, pending clearances and new-hire requirements. Matthew Cureton and Craig Anderson were added as assistant ninth-grade football coaches.
Gordon Austin was tabbed as the seventh- and eighth-grade football coach. TJ Kelly will serve as the seventh- and eighth-grade assistant football coach.
Justin Joseph and Addaryl Akins will be assistant coaches for the seventh- and eighth-grade football team, pending clearances and new-hire requirements.
Art Hunyadi was named assistant volleyball coach.
Bob Natale will coach seventh- and eighth-grade cross country at New Castle, while Kim Krueger is an assistant coach for the seventh- and eighth-grade cross country program.
David Beavon is the varsity golf coach.
Tania Brothers will coach the seventh-grade girls basketball program. Brian Rice was named the eighth-grade girls basketball head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.