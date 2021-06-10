CRESSON — The New Castle High baseball team started strong.
Rocco Bernadina did the rest for the Red Hurricane.
New Castle scored three runs in the first inning and Bernadina's gem on the mound carried the team to a 4-1 PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal win over Eastern York at Mount Aloysius College on Thursday.
It's the first time in school history New Castle (16-9) has reached the state semifinals in baseball.
"The win was huge for us," 'Canes coach Bill Cook said. "The kids are pretty pumped up about reaching the semifinals; they are pumped up to be moving on.
"We look at it as four steps. We accomplished the first two steps. Monday we need to take care of step three."
Step three for New Castle will be against a familiar foe. The 'Canes will meet Montour in the PIAA semifinals Monday at a time and site to be determined.
It will be the fourth meeting between New Castle and the Spartans. Montour (17-6) won the first two matchups in WPIAL Section 2 play (3-0, 6-4). The 'Canes won the district championship game against the Spartans, 5-0.
"Meeting somebody for the fourth time, we obviously know each other very well," Cook said. "The first two were not in favor us. The last one, the most important one, was in our favor.
"To play a team we are familiar with, it's another ballgame. We have to go out and perform. We have to be error free. We're confident in ourselves. We have to make a few adjustments."
The 'Canes' Dom Fornataro singled with one out in the bottom of the first, followed by singles by Anthony Miller and Rocco Bernadina to load the bases with one out.
Fornataro scored the game's first run on a passed ball with Donny Cade batting for a 1-0 lead. Cade was then intentionally walked to re-load the bases. Logan Gibson singled to drive in Miller for a 2-0 lead. Austin Kelly was hit with a pitch to bring in Bernadina for a 3-0 advantage.
"I think we caught them off guard," Cook said. "Immediately, the kids started to feel it; they got in the mode of baseball.
"When your second, third and fourth batters single, it puts pressure on the opposing team. I told them, 'now that we're ahead, if you win each inning, you can't lose.'"
The Golden Knights (18-5) cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth inning.
New Castle scored its final tally in the last of the sixth.
Bernadina, a Kent State University recruit, started and picked up the win. He tossed six innings, allowing five hits and an earned run with two walks and eight strikeouts.
"Rocco was confident as usual," Cook said. "He mowed down the first three guys he faced and that set the tone of the game; he's Rocco."
An elevated pitch count is what cost Bernadina the chance at a complete game.
"As a coaching staff and as a team, we know we'll get a good performance from him. He got into a few full counts today, that's why he got pulled. Early in the game, he started to go into longer counts. Overall, he did an awesome job."
Miller worked a perfect seventh to earn the save. He had one strikeout, which was the final batter of the game.
"Personally, this means everything to me. These kids mean the world to me," Cook said. "They deserve everything and I truly believe that.
"I wholeheartedly love these kids. To experience these victories and see the outcome of working so hard in the offseason, they're starting to see the rewards of it right now. It's a really good feeling."
Evan Rishell took the loss. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, surrendering eight hits and four runs — three earned — with three walks and eight strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.