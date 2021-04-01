The New Castle High baseball team dropped a tough one Wednesday afternoon.
Champagnat Catholic scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning with no outs to knock off the Red Hurricane, 3-2.
The game was part of the IMG Academy National Classic and played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
New Castle (2-2) notched six total hits.
Rocco Bernadina posted two hits, including an RBI triple, for the ‘Canes.
Eddie Lutton (1-1) went the distance and took the loss. Lutton allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
Champagnat Catholic collected two runs in the fifth and the game-winner in the seventh.
New Castle scored two markers in the fifth.
The ‘Canes continue their Florida trip when they square off against Inspiration Academy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
