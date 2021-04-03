The New Castle High baseball team ended its Florida trip on a down note Friday.
Inspiration Academy scored three runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 12-10 decision over the Red Hurricane.
The game was part of the IMG Academy National Classic and played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
New Castle had taken a 10-9 lead going to the bottom of the eighth inning. The ‘Canes finished their spring trip 1-3 and are now 2-3 overall.
New Castle collected eight total hits against Inspiration Academy.
Anthony Miller and Logan Gibson recorded two hits each for the ‘Canes.
Rocco Bernadina swatted a three-run home run in the fourth inning to put New Castle up 9-6. Bernadina finished with the one hit and three RBIs.
Bernadina (0-2) took the loss in relief. He worked three innings, allowing three hits and five runs — one earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Errors were costly for ‘Canes pitchers in the setback.
New Castle scored six runs in the third, three in the fourth and one in the eighth.
Inspiration Academy notched two markers in the first, four in the second, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and three more in the eighth.
The ‘Canes will open WPIAL Section 2-4A play at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Ambridge. The Bridgers (1-0, 2-0) will travel to New Castle to battle the ‘Canes at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Flaherty Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.