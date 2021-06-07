WEXFORD — The New Castle High baseball team cruised to victory Monday night.
The Red Hurricane banged out 12 hits and got strong pitching in a 14-3 PIAA Class 4A win over Harbor Creek at North Allegheny High School.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
"We just went back to business as usual," New Castle coach Bill Cook said of his team's victory. "We played great all around."
The 'Canes (15-9) move on to meet Eastern York (17-4) on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
A rain delay of 1 hour, 48 minutes in the Shenango-Mount Union prior to New Castle's game pushed the start time back for the Class 4A contest. Originally slated to start at 5:30 p.m., the game didn't start until 8 p.m.
Anthony Miller (8-1) tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs — two earned — with two walks and five strikeouts.
Miller threw 74 pitches. He'll be available to pitch Thursday if needed because he will have two days of rest.
"Anthony Miller was on fire," Cook said. "He came out strong from the get-go.
"He showed total control and he had complete dominance on the mound. He had really good defense behind him. His command was not of that of a sophomore. It was of a senior."
Rocco Bernadina got the final out on a strikeout to sew up the win.
Catcher Nick Rodgers, just a sophomore, was strong behind the plate handling the pitches from Miller and Bernadina.
"Nick does such a great job behind the plate for us," Cook said. "He doesn't get enough credit for what he does back there. He's a gold glover behind the plate."
Donny Cade paced the New Castle offense with two hits, including a three-run homer in the first inning on a full count. He finished with five RBIs.
Dom Fornataro and Logan posted two hits and two RBIs apiece for the 'Canes.
Miller also had two hits, while Dante Micaletti drove in a pair of runs.
"The bats were on fire. We just got guys on all night," Cook said. "Donny Cade absolutely tattooed one to the opposite field."
New Castle scored three runs in the first, two in the second, nine in the third.
The Huskies plated three markers in the fifth inning.
