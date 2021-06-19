UNIVERSITY PARK — Wyoming had the lead.
There was one thing the Warriors didn’t have, though.
Rocco Bernadina.
Bernadina delivered a clutch two-run double with the bases loaded to put the New Castle High baseball team in front to stay en route to a 7-3 PIAA Class 4A win over Wyoming in the championship game Friday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
“That’s something that kids pray for. I did pray to be in that situation,” Bernadina said. “I didn’t wish to be down at that time.
“I was given the opportunity and I was able to come through. It’s a great feeling.”
It’s the first state title for the Red Hurricane (18-9).
“This is the greatest feeling I’ve had in sports,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “To bring this home to our community, back to our school district, means the world to me and it means the world to my team.”
Wyoming finished 14-7.
The fifth-inning double was Bernadina’s lone hit and he finished with the two RBIs.
“I thought of that as he went up there,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said of his thoughts as Bernadina stepped in the batter’s box. “I said ‘I don’t know who else I want up there. Him, Anthony Miller. Then I went on down the line (of players).
“I said actually, it doesn’t matter. I’ll take any of my nine in that situation there.”
Bernadina, a Kent State University recruit, hit a grounder down the third-base line inside the bag that darted toward the outfield. Courtesy runner Anthony McCauley scored the tying run and Dante Micaletti’s marker put the ‘Canes up 4-3.
“My arm was swinging,” Cook said of waving the runners home. “It was like a helicopter. I might have to go get surgery after this. I was waving and saying go, go, go, go.”
Bernadina (7-4) had a rough start on the mound in the early stages of the game. He gave up three runs — two earned — in the third inning as New Castle trailed 3-0.
“Today was more of one of my off days,” Bernadina said. “I had a hit-or-miss slider. I had a changeup that got me some weak contact.
“When my slider was on, it was on. When it was off, it wasn’t even close. I found myself throwing a cutter at times. I had to throw everything with conviction and trust that guys would make outs behind me.”
Bernadina buckled down though, on the hill to keep New Castle in the game. Then he delivered the knockout punch with his two-run double in the fifth.
“At the beginning of the game, he didn’t look strong,” Cook said of Bernadina. “I don’t think he had his best stuff early on. Come the middle of the game, I felt he really started to bring it.
“Once we got the lead, I knew it was over. I know what Rocco can do.”
Bernadina gave up five total hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in 61/3 innings. He was pulled after reaching the pitch limit, finishing with 108 pitches.
“Rocco had really good velocity,” New Castle catcher Nick Rodgers said.
“His slider was a little bit shaky, but he figured it out throughout the game. His changeup was moving a lot. He was on and he had good location.”
Miller finished off the championship win, getting the final outs. He struck out both of the batters, including Jake Kelleher looking on a 3-2 count to end the game. That strikeout brought the New Castle team charging out of its dugout to celebrate the victory.
“It means the world to me,” Bernadina said. “I couldn’t be more happy right now.”
The ‘Canes scored two runs off squeeze bunts, one in the third and another in the fourth to get within 3-2.
“I looked in the dugout and I saw the guys. Not one of them was hanging their head,” Cook said.
“I said ‘listen, here’s our goal. We’ll chip away now. Chip away because it’s early in the game and that’s what we did.
“We squeezed the first run in and it was 3-1. We got another guy on with less than two outs and we squeezed him in and made it 3-2. That’s when the ballgame turned. We get a guy on third base and they’re a little more skeptical of what we’re going to do. I told them, ‘let’s go out and play baseball. We’re back in the game.”
The ‘Canes put the game on ice in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs. Rodgers had an RBI single in the inning.
“That inning was so fun,” Rodgers said. “It was probably the best inning of my baseball career.”
Miller, Logan, Gibson, George Joseph and Rodgers finished with two hits each. New Castle finished with 11 hits total.
JJ Hood started and took the loss. Hood pitched 51/3 innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs — three earned — with a walk and seven strikeouts.
