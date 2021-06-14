TANNER MONDOK | News New Castle’s Anthony Miller celebrates after retiring the side against Montour during Monday’s PIAA Class 4A semifinal at Neshannock High School.
TANNER MONDOK | News New Castle’s Dom Fornataro hits the ball against Montour during Monday’s PIAA Class 4A semifinal at Neshannock High School.
TANNER MONDOK | News New Castle’s Anthony Miller pitches against Montour during Monday’s PIAA Class 4A semifinal at Neshannock High School.
The New Castle High baseball team evened the score with Montour on Monday.
And with it, the Red Hurricane punched its ticket to the PIAA Class 4A championship game.
Anthony Miller tossed a complete-game gem to lead New Castle to a 3-1 win over the Spartans in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals at jam-packed Neshannock High School. Fans were squeezed in all around the field and the school was expecting about 2,000 fans. Shenango was playing in the nightcap against Serra Catholic.
It was the fourth meeting between the 'Canes and the Spartans this year. Montour won the first two in Section 2 play. The 'Canes, though, took care of business in the WPIAL championship game and in the state playoffs.
"We were really confident coming into this game," New Castle coach Bill Cook said. "I knew what Anthony could do. He reassured us that he would take care of things and he did.
"He was out there today and every single thing was on. Everything was over the plate. I couldn't be more happy for him."
The 'Canes (17-9) will play in their first PIAA championship in the program's history. They will play the winner of the Wyoming-Bonner-Prendie matchup at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State University's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
"Surreal. It's a surreal feeling, very emotional right now," Cook said. "These guys deserve it. We talk about it all year. I'm just happy for them. So happy for them."
Miller, a Notre Dame recruit, improved his record to 9-1 with a save in 10 starts.
"We were confident," Miller said. "We were playing close to home. We just beat them recently.
"We felt like we had the energy. We have the confidence and we were fired up for it."
Miller allowed four hits and an earned run with a walk and 12 strikeouts.
"My fastball had a lot of movement on it," Miller said. "My curveball was working. I had my changeup here and there. I think the movement on my two-seam (fastball) is what helped me win today."
Said Cook, "Anthony told me, 'Coach, I had a great bullpen. I feel invincible right now.' And he was."
The 'Canes collected two runs in the top of the first inning to help settle Miller down even more.
With one out in the top of the first, Dom Fornataro worked a walk and Miller delivered a single. Rocco Bernadina followed with an RBI single to left to plate Fornataro with the game's first run.
Story continues below video
Donny Cade bounced back to the pitcher for the second out. Logan Gibson drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Austin Kelly strolled to the plate looking to do damage. But opposing catcher Matthew Luchovick provided the assist for New Castle. Luchovick tried to pick off Gibson, but instead fired errantly down to first base, allowing Miller to score the second run.
Montour starting pitcher Gannon Kadlecik threw 36 pitches in the inning as he labored to get 'Canes batters out. He walked two along the way.
Miller was efficient in his half of the first, mowing down the Spartans in order on just 11 pitches, including two strikeouts.
"I kind of knew things were in our favor right there," Cook said. "Things were going well."
The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth. Miller hit Kadlecik with a pitch with one out. Tony Markulin, who was in as a courtesy runner for Kadlecik, scored from second after he stole the base on a run-producing single by Mason Sike.
Though the Spartans (17-7) drew within 2-1, it didn't last long. New Castle tacked on an insurance marker in the top of the fifth. Miller started the inning with a single and he stole second. Sike, who relieved Kadlecik, got consecutive flyouts. But, Gibson recorded an RBI single, scoring Miller, and giving the 'Canes a 3-1 buffer.
"That was huge and that was Anthony," Cook said.
Montour had a runner reach base safely each of the final three innings. None of those runners reached second base, though.
"That was huge," Miller said of the insurance run. "There's a big difference in pitching with a one-run lead and a two-run lead. That runner on first means nothing. I got to let loose at the end."
And let loose he did. Miller's 106th and final pitch of the day went for a swinging strikeout against Chris Tarquinio. The members of the New Castle dugout raced on to the field to celebrate as the team locked up a berth in the state championship game.
"It feels amazing," Miller said. "We just keep making history. We all want this, we all work for this. To finally get here means the world.
"We're not really known as a baseball school and we're putting New Castle on the map as a baseball school and I love that."
New Castle recorded seven hits, two each by Dante Micaletti and Miller.
Kadlecik lasted four innings and took the loss. He gave up five hits and two runs — one earned — with three walks and two strikeouts.
TANNER MONDOK | News New Castle’s Anthony Miller and Rocco Bernadina celebrate after recording the third out of an inning against Montour during Monday’s PIAA Class 4A semifinal at Neshannock High School.
