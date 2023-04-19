The Mohawk school board formerly hired Matthew LaPorte as the district’s next full-time athletic director during its April voting meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Lorree Houk said he will be starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, which begins on July 1.
LaPorte signed a five-year agreement at $60,000 a year.
He is currently the physical education teacher for Highland Elementary School in the Ambridge School District in Beaver County.
“Mr. LaPorte was chosen from a field of 84 applicants,” Houk said. “Mr. LaPorte met the job requirements and will achieve success as our full time athletic director based on his knowledge base, education and experience.”
Ron Moncrief was the athletic director for Mohawk until he resigned on Dec. 13. On Jan. 10, Kevin Wrona was hired as interim athletic director for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
