James “PeeWee” Thomas wrapped up his collegiate career as a champion.
The Union High product helped Navarro College’s competitive cheerleading squad claim its 15th National Cheerleaders Association national championship. While the group finished first in the Advanced Large Coed Junior College Division at the NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships at Daytona Beach last Friday, the group’s final event score of 99.213 was the highest of all teams competing at the event, which made Navarro the Grand National Champion for the sixth time in program history.
“Honestly, it’s amazing to win,” Thomas said. “We were grand champions of the whole thing. Leaving with that is the most humbling feeling ever.”
Viewers around the world have had a chance to follow Thomas, thanks to the Netflix documentary series “Cheer” which chronicles the Navarro College cheerleading team from Corsicana, Texas. Season One debuted in January, 2020, and its popularity soared as viewers followed along with the team’s drive to the 2019 national championship. Thomas, who transferred to Navarro after beginning his collegiate cheer and track and field career at Eastern Michigan, was a key part of the Bulldogs’ 14th title.
Season Two, which debuted early this year, followed the program again in 2020 as it was poised to defend its title. However, the championship competition was called off due to COVID-19 precautions shortly before it was set to begin.
“It just felt like everything you put 100 percent of your time and effort into just got taken away from you without being able to do anything about it,” Thomas said. “I felt lost; you didn’t know what else to do. That’s all we know — going to school and practice and competing. What do we do now?”
Students returned to Navarro and rival Trinity Valley Community College in the fall of 2020 and Netflix’s cameras chronicled both programs as they geared up for the 2021 championship, as part of Season Two. Trinity Valley won the title with a 98.2292-98.0708 decision over Navarro.
So, if there is a Season Three of “Cheer” (and speculation is strong it is in the works), fans already know the ending as Navarro got its revenge by reclaiming the title.
“Navarro had been going through the lowest of lows. People were doubting us and saying we only won for TV. It felt amazing to go out and show we were the best of the best,” Thomas said.
A large contingent of family was on hand, too, to witness Thomas capture the championship and see him take the traditional team plunge into the Atlantic Ocean in full uniform with the championship trophy.
“For my dad and my brother, Anthony, it was their first ever time coming to Daytona to see the college competition. Just seeing their faces after we won was so great,” Thomas said. “It was so heartwarming to have everyone there. It just felt like I was leaving a legacy behind me after we won.”
BACK TO NAVARRO
That legacy nearly was cut short. Thomas almost passed up a chance to compete for another national championship at Navarro. Following the 2021 defeat to Trinity Valley, he moved to Dallas that summer and started his own choreography business, James X Choreography, as well as served as an instructor at Mustang Cheer in Dallas.
However, as the months passed, Thomas felt incomplete.
“After we lost, I couldn’t foresee the future and wasn’t really sure if I wanted to go back and try for another championship. So, I moved to Dallas and started building my life,” he said. “In the process, during the fall, I was going through a dark slide. I felt lost and confused. I just had that burst of life when I decided I wanted to go back to Navarro. That’s what helped me the most. It got me back on track.”
Thomas re-enrolled at Navarro College for the spring semester and rejoined the gymnastics team.
“It felt like the biggest burst of fresh air when I walked into the gym,” he said. “I felt lost for a little bit without it. When I texted (head coach) Monica (Aldama) that I was going back, she was excited. Just being back around my people — there’s something about being at Navarro College that makes everyone your people. Everyone is so close. That is like my safe space. All I heard when I walked in the gym is, ‘Oh my God! James is here!’”
Immediately, he got back to work with the cheerleading squad in preparation for Daytona. The long hours paid off. Thomas, who was a track and field standout at Union, took his athleticism to a new level this year as a tumbler on the gymnastics mat.
“That is the hardest routine I’ve ever done,” he said.
CELEBRITY LIFE
Thanks to the wild success of “Cheer,” competitive cheerleading gained even more of a worldwide following. It boosted the profile of Navarro gymnasts like Thomas, who made multiple television appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and other shows with the team. His social media presence took off, too, as many followed him on Instagram (his account – amazingjamestho — now has more than 90,000 followers).
“I don’t consider myself a celebrity. I just embrace all the opportunities,” he said. “One thing we all say at Navarro is that we need to embrace every moment. We may be tired sometimes, but in that one second you don’t want to take a photo with someone or say hello, it could be that one child’s moment. So, we just need to embrace the moment. When we’re out and about, people love us and respect us. I love the attention. It means people are recognizing my hard work, finally. As soon as I created an Instagram account (jamesxchoreography) for my business, I received over 20 DMs from people. It’s getting there.”
And, he got used to having his daily life chronicled on camera.
“In the beginning, it was hard not to notice them,” he said. “But then, after a while, they became family, too, and you didn’t notice them anymore, until they asked you to repeat something you said that they liked and wanted to get on camera.”
Thomas, who has one year of junior college cheerleading eligibility remaining, doesn’t plan on going back to Navarro. Instead, he will join a few of his teammates and other gymnasts for a unique nationwide tour — “Cheer Live 2022” — this summer.
“It’ll be the first of its kind and I will be a part of the first one, which is cool,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be crazy. It’s not going to be anything like you’ve seen before. There are no rules and no safety nets. We’re just going to display our skills. It’s going to be insane.”
The live cheer event, which features cheerleaders from both Navarro and Trinity Valley, will make stops in 30 different cities, kicks off June 8 in Arkansas. It visits Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center on July 12.
“That’s going to be so much fun. There have been so many of my family members and friends who couldn’t travel to Daytona to see me compete,” said Thomas, who begins practice for the tour at the end of April. “To be that close to home to compete is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s going to be great seeing everyone I grew up with out in the crowd watching me.”
Thomas is thankful for how things have fallen into place.
“Looking back to where I started in my front yard and cheering and being the only boy, to branching out as far as I could and I went further than I ever thought I could go,” he said. “I went to Eastern and didn’t like it. I wanted to try out for Navarro after I saw them perform in Daytona. Now, I’ve had all these big opportunities. It’s crazy how things happen. God placed me in the right place at every single moment.
“Cheerleading hasn’t always been the most popular thing, but it’s crazy that I was a part of something that made it big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.