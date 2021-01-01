Neshannock's Wilkinson earns all-star spot

Tim Wilkinson

Neshannock High boys soccer player Tim Wilkinson received all-WPIAL Section 1-1A status this season.

Wilkinson, a junior, was a goalkeeper for the Lancers. Neshannock finished 1-9 in section and 1-9 overall.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won the league title, posting a 9-0-1 section mark. The Chargers finished 11-1-1 overall, getting eliminated by section foe Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Ryan Gehring won the Player of the Year award.

Eric Carothers (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) and Steve Warden (Beaver County Christian) shared the Coach of the Year accolade.

SECTION 1-1A FINEST FIFTEEN

OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART: Ryan Gehring, Mark Polar, Dawson Summers, Danny Bourgeois, Brendan Stull

SEWICKLEY ACADEMY: Jack Wentz, Josh Chico, Aidan Zorn

BEAVER COUNTY CHRISTIAN: Julian Kroger, Micah Guevara, Luke Hagberg

RIVERSIDE: Graham Kralic, Evan Burry

NESHANNOCK: Tim Wilkinson

SOUTH SIDE BEAVER: Quentin Wertz

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Gehring (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Carothers (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart), Steve Warden (Beaver County Christian)

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.