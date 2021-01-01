Neshannock's Wilkinson earns all-star spot

Neshannock High boys soccer player Tim Wilkinson received all-WPIAL Section 1-1A status this season.
Wilkinson, a junior, was a goalkeeper for the Lancers. Neshannock finished 1-9 in section and 1-9 overall.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart won the league title, posting a 9-0-1 section mark. The Chargers finished 11-1-1 overall, getting eliminated by section foe Sewickley Academy in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Ryan Gehring won the Player of the Year award.
Eric Carothers (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) and Steve Warden (Beaver County Christian) shared the Coach of the Year accolade.
SECTION 1-1A FINEST FIFTEEN
OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART: Ryan Gehring, Mark Polar, Dawson Summers, Danny Bourgeois, Brendan Stull
SEWICKLEY ACADEMY: Jack Wentz, Josh Chico, Aidan Zorn
BEAVER COUNTY CHRISTIAN: Julian Kroger, Micah Guevara, Luke Hagberg
RIVERSIDE: Graham Kralic, Evan Burry
NESHANNOCK: Tim Wilkinson
SOUTH SIDE BEAVER: Quentin Wertz
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Gehring (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Carothers (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart), Steve Warden (Beaver County Christian)
