Neshannock High's Lorenzo Scarnati had an idea.
And he's putting it to good use.
Scarnati, a senior who competes in cross country and track and field for the Lancers, was working on his Eagle Scout Service Project. He decided to incorporate the cross country team, as well as the community, into his project.
Scarnati decided to focus on the John Thompson Nature Trail. The trail is the home of the Neshannock cross country team that Scarnati competes on.
"We definitely thought about it for a while," Scarnati said. "I needed to come up with an idea. I don't remember the other ideas. But, then, I thought it would be kind of cool and it worked from there."
The trail is named after John Thompson, who was a popular Neshannock High biology teacher that was known for wearing a bowtie. He collapsed in his classroom around lunchtime and later died on April 8, 2010 at the age of 44.
The nature trail was built two years later behind the school buildings.
The 2.4-mile loop trail is located amid 55 acres of woods. The entrance is behind the baseball field and the trail extends to Eleanor Drive.
A public access point is located at the football field.
The nature trail was a vision by Thompson prior to his passing.
Scarnati is a Life Scouts member currently, the rank prior to becoming an Eagle Scout.
"I need a couple more badges to move up to Eagle Scout," Scarnati said.
This project will put Scarnati over the top for the desired badges.
"The work he is doing definitely will make the trail much nicer," Neshannock cross country coach Lindsey Vatter said.
Scarnati thought about the trail and knew that would be the project he would work on.
"There's a lot of improvements that could be made to the trail," he said. "Trees are overgrown and they need cut back a bit.
"I'm focusing on the main entrance that everyone sees and a side entrance by the Y Zone. We'd like to make it look like a formal entrance.
Lorenzo, a son of Anthony and Monica Scarnati, talked things over with his dad regarding the project.
"I would be lost without my dad," Lorenzo said. "A lot of what I'm doing is envisioning and executing.
"Would it be nice if we moved this out of the way, or should we paint this this color, or am I doing this right? A lot of this is me going to my dad and discussing how we should do this. I'd be lost without my scout master (Scott Stone) and all of the adults that have worked on the project."
Scarnati said the changes will be clear to those on the trail.
There will be new mulch and new signage, along with updating some of the distance markers along the trail.
"That will help runners and those that use the trail; this year and in the future," Scarnati said. "I hope it's a little bit inspiring, too."
Scarnati said about 160 hours has been spent on the project, including 60 from him, another 60 from his dad and the rest coming from volunteers and adults.
"The (cross country) course is running right through that (trail) entrance," Scarnati said. "I'll be able to look at it and say 'I did that.'
"Then I will have to focus on finishing the (cross country) race. Others will be able to say they did something to the trail and I like it."
Neshannock High Director of Educational Services Jenny Flannery noted the impact Lorenzo Scarnati is having throughout the district and community.
"The project itself is absolutely beautiful," she said. "It was a great addition to the campus several years ago. It gives my heart great joy that something in his honor is being maintained so well.
"Everything John Thompson did, he poured his whole heart and soul into it. We are very proud of Lorenzo around the district. Lorenzo is an outstanding young man. It doesn't surprise me one bit he's doing this; he's very polite and very hard working. He always put forth his best effort. He is a model citizen. His parents should be very proud."
