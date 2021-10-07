Success has followed Neleh Nogay throughout her high school athletic and academic careers.
The Neshannock senior hopes that trend continues next year when she attends Fordham University to play softball at the NCAA Division-I level.
“It’s really no surprise,” Neshannock softball coach Jackie Lash said. “She is really well-rounded, an exceptional athlete and a great kid overall.”
Nogay, a daughter of Dr. Johanna and Donald Nogay, plans to study pre-med at Fordham as well.
“She is a great young lady. Academically, she is a great fit for Fordham as well,” Lash said. “She is a great student. I’ve watched her do some homework in the dugout last year, with some online classes.”
Nogay is a standout in basketball, track and field and softball for the Lady Lancers. In basketball, she helped guide the team to two WPIAL championships in the past three years. Neshannock won the program’s first WPIAL Class 3A title her freshman year and added a WPIAL Class 2A crown last season. The Lady Lancers reached their first PIAA championship game last spring, but fell to Mount Carmel, 54-43.
Nogay was a first-team all-WPIAL Section 1 pick and the league’s MVP. She picked up second-team all-state honors, too. She averaged 17.5 points. 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 7.1 steals per game. She had three triple doubles during the course of the season and averaged just 1.5 turnovers from her point guard position as Neshannock finished 19-3.
In the spring, Nogay participated in track and field as well as softball. She was fifth in the 100 (12.77), third in the 200 (25.95) and fourth in the 400 (1:00.41) dashes at the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships. She was seventh in the 200 (25.70) at the state meet.
In softball, Nogay batted .408 with 22 runs scored, 20 hits, one triple, one home run and 15 stolen bases. The Lady Lancers finished 10-6, and fell to Ligonier Valley in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals. Nogay was a Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Class 2A second-team all-star selection as an outfielder.
“She plays center field and she is our speed. We can rely on her to cover right-field line to left-field line, if needed,” Lash said. “Along with excelling at all of her high school sports, she’s been playing with a higher-level travel softball organization for the past several years.
“She is what you what when you look at a prospective Division-I athlete. She practices like one. I always feel like she practices like somebody’s watching,” she continued. “A lot of kids aspire to be at that level, but when you look at the commitment and dedication it takes, not many are willing to make the sacrifices. She is and has been for some time. I’ll be sad once she graduates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.