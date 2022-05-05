Neshannock High dominated its competition most of the season.
The Lady Lancers defended their WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball title and captured the program’s first PIAA championship. So, it’s no surprise Neshannock players dominated the Section 1-2A all-star teams, too. Lady Lancers standouts Mairan Haggerty and Neleh Nogay were named to the first team and were chosen as co-MVPs. Addi Watts (second team), Megan Pallerino (honorable mention) and Aaralyn Nogay (honorable mention) gained honors, as did Luann Grybowski, who was named Coach of the Year.
“I am proud of all the kids. They are very deserving of the accolades,” Grybowski said. “Hunter Newman is probably the best sixth man in the entire WPIAL. She could have probably started, but I thought she gave us such a spark off the bench.”
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin and OLSH’s Emily Shuck and Kyleigh Nagy earned first-team honors as well.
NESHANNOCK WINS IT ALL
Coming off a WPIAL title and state runner-up finish, Neshannock repeated as district champion and brought home Lawrence County’s first girls basketball state title as well.
Neleh Nogay and Haggerty played big roles in the program’s success and both earned first team, all-star honors as well. Haggerty, a junior, led the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game. She added 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per outing. Nogay, a senior point guard, averaged 12.1 points, 7.1 assists and 6.0 steals per contest.
“I think Mairan had some big games for us and did a lot of great things for us, but we’re not the same team without Neleh, as far as commanding the floor and getting the ball to the open player,” Grybowski said.
“She is the epitome of a team player. She could have scored 20 points per game, but she chose to find the open player first. That says a lot for our success. It’s rewarding for them and they both deserve the honor.”
Grybowski was named the section’s Coach of the Year again, gained multiple WPIAL coach of the year honors and was named the PIAA Class 2A coach of the year as well. She has amassed a 714-308 record in 42 years as a head coach at four different schools — Shenango, New Castle, Aliquippa and Neshannock. She’s only the third girls basketball coach in WPIAL history to reach 700 wins — and only one to achieve it while coaching entirely at public schools. Don Barth (North Catholic) posted a 788-133 record, while Mount Alvernia’s De Porucznik is believed to have more than 800 wins, but no exact records exist.
However, both Barth and Porucznik coached many years before WPIAL girls basketball was established in 1972 and both spent their careers at Catholic schools. So, that leaves Grybowski with the most WPIAL girls coaching wins.
The Lady Lancers finished the year 29-2. After suffering a 53-39 loss at OLSH on Jan. 27, Neshannock closed the regular season with five victories.
The team added nine more wins in the postseason to capture the PIAA title, with a 62-56 decision over Southern Columbia.
“It’s surreal still. All year, I thought we were the best team in the state or we had the ability to be if we played the way I knew they were capable. We only slipped up a couple times. We lost to Rochester without Neleh and lost to OLSH and didn’t play well. I am almost happy that happened. I think that gave the kids a wakeup call,” Grybowski said. “It is really tough to repeat as a WPIAL champion. Last year, we had an easier road (because of all the home games due to COVID-19 precautions). I told them last year was a gift because we only had to win two games to get to Hershey. They finally saw it toward the end of this year. We had to play five games in the state tournament and they were worn out. I had to give them a couple days off because their legs needed a break. They finally did see what it really looks like. It was enjoyable, for sure, this year to win our last game.
“The target did get bigger this year. I am so proud of the kids and the way they responded to everything. They played tough and played together. That makes it enjoyable to coach.”
Once again, Grybowski was named the section’s Coach of the Year.
“That means a lot. You just don’t get there without great kids and without winning. There’s no coach of the year without getting to the WPIAL finals or state finals. The kids do that. I prepare, but they actually execute the preparation,” she said. “And, you don’t do it without a great assistant coach. Jessica Shevitz has been a godsend for us. The kids love her. She has done a remarkable job. She is just as vested in the program as I am, which makes things run smoothly and helps you win, for sure.”
RUBIN LEADS SHENANGO
Under first-year head coach Ricci LaRocco, Shenango (16-10) made a strong postseason push. The Lady Wildcats reached the WPIAL and PIAA quarterfinals, but fell to Neshannock both times.
Nevertheless, Rubin, a junior, helped the team enjoy a breakthrough year. She set program single-season records for rebounds (303) and blocks (72). She averaged 14.5 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
“Kylee had a great year. She did it all for us, from scoring to rebounding to blocking shots,” LaRocco said. “At the beginning of the year, she was kind of feeling out what we wanted from her. We wanted her to be aggressive and demand the ball inside. In some of those playoff games, she did exactly that. I couldn’t be prouder of her. She did everything I asked of her and much, much more. She is a great student and volleyball player. She’s an all-around great kid. We’re expecting big things from her.
“If there was a better girls rebounder in Lawrence County, I did not see her. She had games of 19 and 20 rebounds against some pretty good competition. She had a great year. She went after the ball. I think she started believing in herself. She started seeing it and believing it. It was a pleasure to coach her. She made my first year a lot easier.”
Shenango fell to its section rival, Neshannock, twice during the regular season and twice in the postseason. The Lady Wildcats did notch a WPIAL tournament win (61-41 over Winchester Thurston) and two PIAA tournament wins (49-45 over Northern Bedford and 59-53 over Seton-La Salle).
“Neshannock was in a league by itself. The experience our girls gained from playing against teams like that is huge. We have four starters coming back and they should build off this year,” LaRocco said. “The only thing I did for them was help them to believe in themselves. The kids did everything. Once they realized they were pretty good, they played some good basketball. I am very proud of our girls.”
WPIAL SECTION 1-2A ALL-STARS FIRST TEAM
Mairan Haggerty (Neshannock), Jr.; Neleh Nogay (Neshannock), Sr.; Kylee Rubin (Shenango), Jr.; Emily Shuck (OLSH), Sr.; Kyleigh Nagy (OLSH), Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Addi Watts (Neshannock), Sr.; Janie Natale (Shenango), Jr.; Emilee Fedrizzi (Shenango), Jr.; Angel Henry (Aliquippa), Jr.; Emily Bailey (South Side), Sr.; Desi Nance (Sewickley Academy), Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Megan Pallerino (Neshannock), Jr.; Aaralyn Nogay (Neshannock), Jr.; Katie Hoff (OLSH), Sr.; Madi Fischer (South Side), Sr.; Virginia Gaither (Sewickley Academy), Sr.
MVP: Mairan Haggerty (Neshannock) and Neleh Nogay (Neshannock)
Coach of the Year: Luann Grybowski (Neshannock)
