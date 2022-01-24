The wins keep piling up for Luann Grybowski — and so do the milestones.
The legendary girls basketball coach can become the newest member of the 700 Club if Neshannock (14-1) upends Sewickley Academy (4-2) at home on Monday.
“It’s a landmark, for sure. It took a lot of hard work and a lot of time spent in the gym. If I didn’t love it and didn’t really enjoy the kids, I wouldn’t do it,” Grybowski said. “I’ve always said it’s about more than wins and losses, it’s about teaching life lessons and hoping I can make a difference in the paths the players choose and the things they do in life. I hope they can become people of good character.”
Grybowski, 64, has amassed a 699-307 record in 42 years as a head coach at four different schools — Shenango, New Castle, Aliquippa and Neshannock. She’s only the third girls basketball coach in WPIAL history to reach 600 wins. Don Barth (North Catholic) posted a 788-133 record, while Mount Alvernia’s De Porucznik is believed to have more than 800 wins as no exact records exist. However, both Barth and Porucznik coached many years before WPIAL girls basketball was established in 1972 and both spent their careers at Catholic schools. So, that leaves Grybowski with the most WPIAL girls coaching wins — all at public schools.
Surprisingly, basketball wasn’t always the main sport for Grybowski, a 1975 New Castle graduate. She excelled in softball and bowling while in high school and at Slippery Rock University.
“I played street basketball. I never played organized basketball in high school or before that,” Grybowski said. “I played a little bit at Slippery Rock. Everything I learned, though, I learned from watching and being a sponge with other coaches.
“After all of this time, I will still pick up the phone and call Ralph Blundo or Bill McNees and ask a question,” she said. “People like Connie Palumbo, Don Ross, Ron Galbreath, Frank Bongivengo, Frank Dattilo and Angelo Fornatero — I have used those guys as mentors in how to deal with situations or actual X’s and O’s. There have been a lot of people over 42 years that have helped me along the way. I can’t ever forget that.”
STORIED CAREER
Grybowski got her start at Shenango in 1979 as a teacher and girls basketball coach.
“Connie Palumbo gave me my first shot. I said I had never done anything like it, but was willing to learn,” Grybowski said. “Connie was there and Bill McNees was there. They kind of mentored me through those first years at Shenango.”
Grybowski, who also coached gymnastics, track and cross country at the school, totaled a 61-46 record before going to New Castle in 1985.
“I felt terrible leaving, but New Castle was my alma mater and the opportunity included a teaching job, a coaching job and a raise. I couldn’t pass it up,” she said.
She had the chance to coach Lady ’Canes star Lorri Johnson, who finished her career with a program-record 2,110 points — before the introduction of the 3-point line in 1987.
“I always said that, if she had the 3-point line, she would have scored 2,500 points easily,” Grybowski said.
Grybowski posted an 80-23 record at New Castle until she left the school in 1990 for teaching and coaching jobs at Aliquippa.
“I was laid off from my teaching job in 1988. I got a teaching job at Aliquippa, so I went there,” she said.
Grybowski went 51-18 with the Lady Quips from 1990-94. However, she returned to New Castle in 1994 and stayed there until 2010. She had her most-successful run in this stint with a 281-99 record. She guided the Lady ’Canes to three WPIAL championships in a six-year span. Her 2004 New Castle team became the county’s first girls basketball team to win a district title. She added another Class 4A title in 2007 and a Class 3A crown in 2009.
New Castle defended its WPIAL title in 2010, but Grybowski left for Neshannock in 2009 in order to coach her daughter Tayler, who was in junior high at the time. In addition, Grybowski’s mother passed away that year, which would have made it more difficult for her to coach anywhere but Neshannock with a young daughter at home.
In her 13th year leading the program, the Lady Lancers have racked up a 225-83 record as well as the program’s first two WPIAL championships (Class 3A in 2019, Class 2A in ’21), including a runner-up finish (’17). Neshannock reached last year’s PIAA championship game, but fell to Mount Carmel, 54-43. With everyone back from that squad, the Lady Lancers are a contender to challenge for both championships again.
“We have had a lot of success at Neshannock. We’ve won a lot of section championships and two WPIAL titles and a state runner-up,” she said. “The kids work hard. They are here four days a week in the summer. Since we’re a smaller school, most of those kids play two or three sports, but they always show up to work out and do the skill work. It shows. It has really paid off, these last six, seven, eight years.”
Grybowski is thankful for experiences at every stop along the way. She’s coached at least a dozen 1,000-point scorers and been part of 15 section championships — eight at Neshannock, five at New Castle and two at Shenango.
“If I was at New Castle for all of these 42 years, for example, it would have been more difficult. You need a change and growth in any profession,” she said. “It’s been good to me; I can’t complain. A lot of people gave me opportunities and I am very thankful for that. I feel God has blessed me immensely to stay healthy enough to do this and raise Tayler and still give to other families. I feel I have really, truly been blessed.”
She did have one health scare six years ago with thyroid cancer.
“I had my thyroid out and some nodules and lymph nodes removed,” Grybowski said. “My doctor said I’d have to go through some scans for four years after it and, if nothing showed up, I’d be OK. I had my last scan two summers ago and it was clear, so I should be good. I pray to God every day. God has blessed me abundantly. If you don’t have God first in your life, you don’t have anything.”
Grybowski, who retired from teaching physical education and health full-time in 2014 after a 36-year career, still substitute teaches at Neshannock. It’s the teaching — on and off the court — that drives her.
“I’ve always said that you have to be a good teacher to be a good coach. I try to be a good teacher and teach not just basketball, but life lessons,” she said. “It’s still about the X’s and O’s and you have to teach them and drill them; you have to be hard on them, but yet you also need to praise them. If you do that, they will go the length for you, they really will.
“It’s so nice to see people I’ve coached doing good things, whether they are parents or teachers or coaches now. I just hope they carry with them a little piece of what they experienced, personally and team-wise, moving forward.”
ALWAYS A STUDENT
While Grybowski has seen just about every situation on a basketball court, she’s never complacent. Always a teacher, she remains a student as well.
“I certainly don’t know it all,” she said. “I am always still learning, and yet falling back on some of the good things we ran and did in the past.”
The girls game has grown over the past 42 years and so has Grybowski.
“When I started coaching, there was no 3-point line. That was different. Now, there’s talk about implementing a shot clock next year. The game has definitely evolved,” she said. “When I started coaching, girls played mostly zone defense and it was mostly a slow-paced game. You have to be able to change with the times. I have always said there are certain things I want to do, but you have to change every year. You don’t always have a Lorri Johnson or a Logan Hartman or a Jaleesa Sams, who all went on to play NCAA Division-I basketball, like I had at New Castle or Michele Witt at Aliquippa or some of the players I’ve had at Neshannock.
“You just have to change a little bit with what you do. I know coaches have a system and want to run the system, but I’ve always said we can’t recruit to what we want to do.”
Another aspect of the game that’s improved is the availability of video on teams and players.
“That has really changed things the last seven years or so,” Grybowski said. “I watch tons of hours of video. I take my laptop everywhere with me. I am constantly watching what we do well and what we don’t do well. I am always watching other teams, too. If someone runs something I like, I will watch tons of film and implement it as well.
“I’ve never been afraid to reach out to talk to other coaches like (North Catholic’s) Molly Rottmann, (Shady Side Academy’s) Jonna Burke, (Seneca Valley’s) Dorothea Epps, (Mt. Lebanon’s) Dori Anderson and (Blackhawk legend) John Miller. All those coaches I coached against at the highest level, they have become good friends. We still talk and ask each other for stuff. If you become stale and think you are just going to run the same stuff and do the same things every year, you’re not going to be successful.
“I have had some really, really good assistant coaches along the way, too,” she continued. “I have been blessed at Neshannock with Jess Shevitz, who was a head coach for years before she came here.”
Grybowski feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach many players willing to learn as well.
“This doesn’t happen without good kids and kids who work hard, believe in the system and trust you,” she said. “It’s not really that different coaching now. Kids are kids. If they know you love and care about them and you have their best interest in mind, they will go to battle for you. If they think you don’t, then they won’t.”
THE FUTURE
Having a chance to coach her daughter, Tayler (a 2015 Neshannock graduate), is what led Grybowski to Neshannock. She doesn’t plan on going anywhere else — or putting her whistle away anytime soon.
“It’s been a great ride, but I often have to thank my daughter, too. She had a lot of time without her mom and she supported me,” she said. “If I didn’t have my mother here also when Tayler was younger, I wouldn’t have been able to stay coaching because of all the time I’d have to be at the gym. When Tayler got older, she was OK with me being away a lot for coaching. I could trust her being who she was and being alone some of the times whenever I couldn’t be there.”
Grybowski, who spends some time in Florida during the offseason, remains committed to the program.
“I will do this as long as I am healthy and the good Lord gives me the ability to do it,” she said. “Tayler is back from Florida and has a new job close to home, which is nice.
“I just love the kids and their energy. I love the preparation, too,” she continued. “I can still go to Florida and spend a few months after the season. So, I’ll probably go year by year. If it gets to the point where I don’t love it, I can always walk away.
“These parents out here at Neshannock have been phenomenal. I have been blessed with that. There are no issues or drama. Part of that is probably the way we coach them up, too.”
In addition to the high school team, Grybowski has coached the junior high program since she came to Neshannock and has no plans on giving that up, either.
“I feel it’s a great feeder program. They learn the basics and the fundamentals of what I want to run,” she said. “It’s tough going through that season and then right into the high school season. If I could find really, really good people to do it, I’ll pass it on. It would have to be someone good who came through the system, though.”
The future is bright for Neshannock. Both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams played for junior high championships last fall.
“We have really good fifth- and sixth-grade groups coming up, too.”
So, it’s possible those groups could help push Grybowski past Barth’s 788 wins and into Porucznik territory.
“She coached until she was 70. I used to say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe she’s still doing this,’” Grybowski said. “But, here I am, right around the corner, too.”
No matter how many wins Grybowski she winds up with, she’s cemented her place as a WPIAL coaching legend.
