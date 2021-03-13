Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay protects the ball from an opponent during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock’s Addi Watt shoots a layup during a WPIAL championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock's Megan Pallerino looks to shoot during a WPIAL championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty dribbles toward the basket during a WPIAL championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock head coach Luann Grybowski gives direction to her team during a WPIAL championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty shoots a 3-pointer during a WPIAL championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay passes the ball during a WPIAL championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock students cheer during a WPIAL championship game.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
Neshannock’s Addi Watt dives for the ball during a WPIAL championship game against Serra Catholic.
KAYCEE ORWIG | NEWS
WEXFORD — Neshannock High girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski celebrated a birthday Thursday.
The Lady Lancers made sure to give her quite a belated birthday gift on Friday — gold.
Top-seeded Neshannock led virtually the whole way in claiming a 54-44 victory over second-seeded Serra Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game at North Allegheny High School.
“This was quite a birthday gift,” Grybowski said with a big smile. “They brought cupcakes and balloons (on Thursday). My daughter (Tayler) surprised me flying from Florida.
“What would complete the birthday is a gift of gold (Friday). They held true to that. They worked hard. They let it slip away a little bit and then we roared back. I can’t say enough.”
It’s the second WPIAL title for the Neshannock program and fifth overall for Grybowski. She won three titles at New Castle (2004, 2007 and 2009) as well as the Lady Lancers’ first crown in 2019.
Grybowski is 5-1 in WPIAL championship games and Neshannock is 2-1.
“Every time it’s just as exciting as the last,” Grybowski said. “For these kids, as young as they are, number one, for the adversity that we have went through all year and for them to come through the way they did is utterly amazing to me. We’re as excited as we can be.”
Neshannock (17-2) advances to the PIAA playoffs to meet the survivor of the District 9 champion vs. the District 5 champion contest Friday at a time and site to be determined.
The season is over for the Lady Eagles (16-1) because only district champs qualify for the state playoffs this year.
Megan Pallerino paced the Lady Lancers with 19 points and nine rebounds. She added three steals as well.
Pallerino scored 12 of her points in the second half.
“Megan Pallerino was a beast the entire game. Rebounding, hitting shots,” Grybowski said.
“I think it’s unbelievable because we worked really hard for this moment,” Pallerino said of the championship win. “We had a lot of injuries we had to overcome. We worked through those and worked really hard to get here.”
Neleh Nogay followed Pallerino’s effort with 14 markers. Nogay also delivered six assists, six steals and five boards.
“I really can’t believe it,” Nogay said of the victory. “It’s pretty awesome. For a team as young as we are, I just can’t believe it.”
Nogay scored 10 of her points in the first half. The Lady Lancers trailed only three times (7-5, 10-9, 13-11).
“She can pick up a steal and score a layup before you blink your eyes,” Grybowski said. “She is that lightning quick. She’s done that for two years now. It’s a sight to see and I love it.
“She also controls the tempo. She takes good shots when she needs to and she distributes the ball. She’s really a superior point guard.”
Nogay’s transition basket with 2:40 to go in the opening half gave Neshannock the lead for good at 17-15. She drove the lane and a Serra Catholic player was there with her to contest the shot. But she went up strong and put the ball up off the glass for a field goal.
Nogay got a bloody nose on the play. But it was a play that resulted in the Lady Lancers’ not relinquishing the lead the rest of the way.
“That’s who she is as a basketball player,” Grybowski said. “She attacks at full speed. A lot of kids slow down. She doesn’t.”
That play ignited an 8-0 run by Neshannock to close the half and carry a 23-15 buffer into intermission. The momentum didn’t last too long, though.
Story continues below video
The Lady Eagles scored the first five points of the second half to close to within 23-20.
“It was a pivotal run, but it was just as pivotal on their run to start the third quarter, which killed us,” Grybowski said. “To create that separation, with such a young team, they feel so much more comfortable when they have a seven- or eight-point lead. It was key.”
Serra Catholic never got closer than three points the rest of the quarter. The Lady Lancers’ biggest lead of the frame came at 33-26 with 3:11 remaining.
Neshannock led 32-26 when Serra Catholic’s Grace Navarro was whistled for a foul. It was her fourth personal. Navarro displayed her disapproval for the call by slamming the ball, which went over her head and off the bottom of the basket resulting in a technical and her fifth foul to disqualify her with 3:11 left in the third stanza.
“That was big. That took our point guard and one of our playmakers out of the game,” Lady Eagles coach Bill Cleary said. “Navarro makes that engine go. We overcame it some, but it was a big loss.
“I know she would take it back if she could. It was an unfortunate incident. She’s a kid that competes.”
Pallerino strolled to the line to shoot the two technical freebies and she split the pair for a 33-26 advantage. Nogay then stepped up to shoot the personal foul free throws and she missed both of them.
The Lady Lancers were 9 of 20 from the foul line, compared to 5 of 13 for Serra Catholic.
“We definitely could have shot our foul shots better. It was an off day,” Nogay said.
The Lady Lancers held a 35-31 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Serra Catholic got as close as one point three times — 37-36, 39-38, 41-40 — in the fourth quarter. Each time, Neshannock was up to the challenge and pushed the lead back out.
“The name of the game is we had more points than they did,” Grybowski said. “I thought if the game stayed in the 30s we were going to be in trouble. If we could get into the 40s we’d be good to go.”
Defense helped secure the crown for Neshannock. The Lady Lancers were able to force 18 turnovers and turn many of them into transition buckets.
“That was huge,” Grybowski said of the team’s defensive play. “Transition points are going to be important.
“If we don’t hit shots and we don’t score in transition, we’re going to be in trouble. Our goal was to score in transition and I felt we did that.”
Nicole Pawlowski posted 15 points for Serra Catholic, all coming on 3-pointers.
“We were supposed to locate (Pawlowski) but we obviously didn’t until we went to a box-and-one that last four minutes,” Grybowski said.
Addi Watts contributed eight points, five steals and three assists for the winners, while teammate Hunter Newman notched six points, four boards and three steals. Aaralyn Nogay chipped in with five points and five rebounds.
Watts put an exclamation point on the win with a steal and layup with less than 10 seconds to go. The Lady Eagles fired an errant shot on the other end and Pallerino fittingly grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the clock. When the final buzzer went off she slammed the ball down and the celebration began.
“These are just young kids that are ready to play. Young kids that don’t want to quit playing,” Grybowski said.
