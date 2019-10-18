The Neshannock girls tennis team dropped a 3-2 verdict to Beaver in the WPIAL Class 2A consolation match at Bradys Run on Thursday.
Members of the team are, from left, Reese Zimmerman, Morgan Jones, Ava Horn, Margo Silverman, head coach Chuck Dess, Kelli Huffman, Gianna Memo, Cristina Memo, Bailey Nocera and Katie Wawrzynski.
The Wilmington High girls tennis lost in the District 10, Class 2A championship match to Villa Maria on Thursday. The Lady Greyhounds captured the Region 1-2A crown this season.
Members of the team are, front, from left, Kaylee Vastano, Leah Hickman and Ashlynn McAllen. Standing are Grace Hendrickson, Anna McGinnis, Taylor Dlugozima, Savannah Bailey and Elena Marttala.
