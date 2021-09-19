The Neshannock High volleyball team rolled to a championship Saturday.
The Lady Lancers went 12-1 on the day to claim the Midwestern Athletic Conference small-school championship at Lincoln Park. Neshannock went 9-0 in pool play to reach the semifinals.
In the semifinals, the Lady Lancers topped Lincoln Park to advance and up their mark to 10-0. Neshannock defeated Ellwood City Lincoln 21-25, 25-14, 15-7 to claim the crown.
Maya Mrozek led the Lady Lancers with 33 kills and eight blocks, while Mairan Haggerty added 30 kills and 13 aces. Addi Watts contributed 13 kills, 10 aces and 16 digs. Aaralyn Nogay had a 98 percent setting average, with 12 kills and seven aces.
Girls soccer
Wilmington stays perfect
Four different players scored goals to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a 4-0 District 10, nonregion road win over Maplewood.
Wilmington (4-0) led 2-0 at halftime on a goal by Analiese Hendrickson and a goal by Reese Walker. Lindsey Martineau assisted on Hendrickson’s tally and Hendrickson assisted on Walker’s marker.
Anna Williams opened the second-half scoring on an assist by Sarah Thomas. Ashley Wignall scored the final tally on a penalty-kick goal.
Taylor Kendall earned the shutout in goal with no saves.
