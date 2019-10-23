The Neshannock High volleyball team fought hard for a victory in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs against Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.
The Lady Lancers won, 25-21, 23-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-6.
Kaylee George had 20 serves and 10 kills, Grace Beal 19 serves, Maddi DeMatteo 12 serves, four blocks and seven kills and Addi Watts 10 serves and seven kills for the victors.
Neshannock (8-5 overall) plays at Frazier at 7:30 Thursday.
Wilmington girls fall
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 17-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 decision to host Girard in the first round of the District 10, Class 2A playoffs.
Wilmington ended the season at 10-9.
