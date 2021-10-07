The Neshannock High volleyball team cruised to a win Thursday night.
Addi Watts recorded 11 kills and Maya Mrozek added 11 kills and 11 blocks to pace the Lady Lancers to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over Shenango.
Neshannock is now 8-2 in section and 9-2 overall. The Lady Lancers completed a season sweep of the Lady Wildcats.
Mairan Haggerty contributed 13 kills for the winners and Xan Kwiat tallied 10 blocks and six kills.
Shenango won the JV match 19-25, 25-14, 16-14.
Laurel rolls to win
The Lady Spartans knocked off Freedom 25-10, 25-15, 25-19 in a Section 1-2A contest.
Josey Fortuna had 30 assists for Laurel (10-0, 11-2) and Mackenzie Miles added 30 passes to target.
Regan Atkins chipped in 11 kills and six aces for the Lady Spartans, while Reese Bintrim delivered 17 kills. Johnna Hill notched 28 passes to target.
Union sweeps Rochester
The Lady Scots topped host Rochester 25-9, 25-19, 25-18 in a Section 1-1A matchup.
Elise Booker posted 12 kills, 15 digs and six aces for Union (7-0, 11-1), while Ella Casalandra contributed 15 assists and four aces.
Dalaina Jones scooped up nine digs for the winners, Amanda Book slammed five kills and Kelly Cleaver was next with four. Nina DiNardo handed out seven assists.
Union won the JV match 25-15, 25-22.
Dalaina Jones posted six aces and four digs, while Mallory Gorgacz recorded four aces and five assists. Allie Ross recorded four kills and five digs.
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 District 10, Region 3-2A home match to Sharpsville.
Myah Chimiak led Wilmington with 11 digs and Rachel Lego was next with 11 assists. Kara Haines contributed five kills and four blocks for the hosts and Paije Peterson posted five kills and three aces. Maelee Whiting blocked five shots.
Boys soccer
Greyhounds prevail
Joe Saterlee’s goal in the first overtime propelled Wilmington to a 1-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over Mercer.
Skyler Sloan earned the win in goal.
Girls soccer
Wilmington falls short
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 1-0 District 10, Region 1-1A home match to Mercer.
There was no score at the half.
Taylor Kendall made nine saves for Wilmington (6-1, 9-2).
