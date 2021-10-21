The Neshannock High volleyball team built some key momentum entering the playoffs Thursday night.
The Lady Lancers stunned visiting Laurel, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-18 in a WPIAL Section 1-2A matchup. The Lady Spartans are the section champion and came in unbeaten in league play.
Addi Watts posted 10 kills and 10 digs for Neshannock (12-2 section, 13-2 overall), while Maya Mrozek contributed 17 kills and nine blocks. Jenna Glies scooped up 12 digs and Mairan Haggerty tallied 11 kills and three blocks.
Josey Fortuna tallied 24 assists for Laurel (13-1, 14-3) and Mackenzie Miles added 30 passes to target. Reese Bintrim chipped in with 10 kills and five blocks.
Laurel won the JV match 27-25, 12-25, 15-9.
Shenango upends Mohawk
Emilee Fedrizzi recorded 11 points and 11 kills to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 Section 1-2A road verdict over the Lady Warriors.
Elyse Lenhart notched 11 points for Shenango and Kassidy Peters was next with 10 markers and 19 assists. Maria Bryant posted eight points for the winners and Hannah Krouse slammed five kills.
Shenango won the JV match 25-7, 25-7.
Addy Kays served nine points and six aces for the Lady Wildcats, while Elyse Lenhart added 10 aces and six kills. Summer Daugherty handed out six assists.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds win
Lindsey Martineau scored three goals to pace Wilmington to a 5-2 District 10, nonregion home win over Meadville.
Reese Walker and Ashley Wignall netted one tally each for the Lady Greyhounds (13-3). Walker recorded two assists for Wilmington, while Anna Williams, Martineau and Annalee Gardner garnered one apiece.
Taylor Kendall made six saves in net to pick up the win.
The Lady Greyhounds led 3-0 at the half.
Boys soccer
Wilmington falls
The Greyhounds dropped a 4-0 District 10, nonregion home match to Hickory.
Skyler Sloan made eight saves in goal for Wilmington (11-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.