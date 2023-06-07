The Neshannock and Union high softball teams returned to Lawrence County with WPIAL gold in their respective classifications. Not only did both teams win the title, but they successfully defended the same one they captured last season.
The undefeated Lady Lancers defeated section and Lawrence County rival Laurel, 12-2, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship on Thursday at PennWest University’s Lilley Field. The game was stopped in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
Has the realization of becoming back-to-back champions set in yet, according to Neshannock coach Jackie Lash?
“Yeah. I think. We had a nice little bus ride back home last night,” Lash said. “I think that long drive gives you time to take it all in and meeting the police car and firetruck leading into Neshannock and getting involved in all of that for the coaches and girls is an exciting time. It lets you see how important it is not just to the players and the family, but the community.”
On Wednesday, Union defeated Carmichaels, 10-8, to become back-to-back WPIAL 1A champions at Lilley Field. The Lady Scots handed Carmichaels its first loss of the season in the process.
Union coach Doug Fisher becoming back-to-back champions hasn’t set in.
“Not yet,” Fisher said, adding, “We’re still playing so it hasn’t set in. We’re still focused on the next game.”
For their efforts, the Neshannock and Union softball teams were named Co-Lawrence County Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Lady Lancers
Lash commented about the journey to reclaim the WPIAL Class 2A title after coming off an undefeated season where the team won PIAA gold and gained a large target on tits back in the process.
“When you think about that journey, it started back in August when we had optional practices and workouts. All of those carried on into the winter and preseason things where we work out at RAW Athletics and indoor facilities,” Lash said. “It’s hard work in preseason and offseason. Really, it’s just tackling one thing at a time ever since we starting playing games this season. Knowing every team is more determined to win when they’re playing against us...it’s been tough, but I don’t think the girls have felt that pressure too much as more and more games have been played. I think they’re more relaxed and go out and do their thing and know what to do to come out on top.”
Not only did the Lady Lancers take home gold, but they made history in the process by marking down the 46th consecutive win which ties them with Hempfield in WPIAL history. Has the undefeated streak affected the team?
“We tried not to worry about it,” Lash said of the undefeated streak. “There was lots of talk about it and maybe the kids were feeling it a little bit. Once we as a coaching staff had more conversations with them, it was truly making the kids understand we play one game at a time; let’s not look too far ahead. Now that we’re there and tied that record, I think they can relax even more and play.”
Neshannock had a familiar foe in Laurel during the championship game. Laurel jumped out to a one-run lead over the Lady Lancers which is out of the ordinary for the team.
Lash said it was her third time this season heading to the pitcher’s circle to slow things down, adding, “When they’re facing one of their biggest opponents, over-coaching might get in their heads too much. I had to stop the game there in the third inning to have a little chat with the girls. I believe that was just to slow down the pace and let them know were still that top team, relax and play. I say that a lot let them go out and play but that’s what I believe. These girls have all the skill in the world. We just have to keep them focused. It’s more about getting them ready for the game and keeping them focused for the game from start to finish.”
In the pitching circle for Neshannock was ace sophomore Addy Frye. Frye went the distance and gave up nine hits, two runs — one earned — and pitched two walks and nine strikeouts.
Not only did Frye play exceptional defense, but she had a game-high five RBIs and a two-run home run.
“That’s a kid that deserves everything she gets,” Lash said of Frye. “She works so hard. It doesn’t matter if it’s offensively or pitching. She’s putting in the hard work to get where she’s at. I know she’s also completely focused in on the task at hand whether it was pitching or hitting. She was ready to play this game after we walked off the field against Greensburg Central Catholic. She was ready to give it her all and that’s what she does all the time.”
Frye wasn’t the only sophomore for Neshannock who shined on the diamond. Gabby Quinn produced a three-run home run to take the lead against Laurel in the game.
“She’s another one who puts in the work,” Lash said of Quinn. “Gabby is a powerful, young lady. She has such a quick bat and great focus when she is up to bat. I don’t think she feels it too much in the high-pressure games. Addy and Gabby are going to be playing on a big stage. They’re only sophomores. I know there are colleges out there that our going to want these two players.”
Lash praised her senior leadership.
“When I look at Hunter (Newman), Aaralyn (Nogay) and Jadyn (Malizia) all three of them I saw, especially yesterday, where they can be really positive with the other players on the team,” Lash said. “They just give quick little pep talks. That was a thought on my mind riding home with various people posting pictures and when you’re seeing the girls in the pictures and the excitement and energy when someone hits a home run they’re first ones out there. I thought, ‘Who do I see filling those roles?’ It’s lead by example; not a staged thing.”
What makes the 2023 Lady Lancers so special, according to Lash?
“There’s just natural ability. A special team...if you don’t have that natural talent are you really going to be this good? Along with that, they just don’t get away with having talent. All of these players have the work ethic,” Lash said. “We offer optional practice to stay over and there are girls that will line up to take extra hitting or fielding. It’s not just our location. They’re heading out of our field and going to a hitting lesson. I just think that work ethic along with the natural talent, but also just the fact these kids get along so well. Every huddle we break this year, we’ve been breaking with 1-2-3 family. As the days go by, you actually feel that family attitude more and more each day.”
Undeniable Union
The Lady Scots went back to Lawrence County with gold on Wednesday, had a team dinner at Los Amigos and went right back to work at practice on Friday.
Fisher talked about the journey from becoming first time WPIAL champions last year to defending their title this season.
“We took every game the same, but we had a lot of JV time this year which was good for the other girls,” Fisher said. “They may have gotten more reps than the varsity did because Neshannock put on that nice JV tournament. That helps for prospects and when girls leave I know I got girls who had experience. We were able to get well rounded I should say.”
Union’s motto has been “Respect,” and Fisher elaborated on its origins.
“It’s always been our motto because we don’t usually get any respect because that’s what we based it on. It was always West Greene (winning gold) for all those years too,” Fisher said. “We never got any media coverage or anything like that. We’re also in the paper here. We’ve got to share the paper with Neshannock so it’s hard to get a front page. Even with our own school, our boys are winning too. It’s hard to get a true respect for the girls and what they’ve accomplished.”
Union had an unfamiliar foe in Carmichaels who dropped down to the 1A classification this year.
“When you see somebody that’s undefeated, you start to question who they play,” Fisher said. “We were undefeated in our section, but it’s really hard to put a perspective on it like that.”
For the Lady Scots, iron sharpens iron and their nonsection schedule was stacked with tough opponents like the undefeated Lady Lancers.
“I press for all of those hard games. I try to get every hard game I can get,” Fisher said. “It gets us more experience and pushed us to be playoff ready. That’s what got us there — playing teams that are bigger and tougher.”
Union’s Mia Preuhs, a sophomore, went the distance and surrendered 11 hits, eight runs — seven earned — and had five walks and 11 strikeouts.
“She’s becoming more seasoned,” Fisher said of Preuhs. “She can take it in strides. Nothing really rattles her ever. In that game, she’s our best hitters, she struck out and came out and had to strike the girls out and she did. Being able to do that, as a freshman, that pressure starts to become a snowball effect, but for her it doesn’t. I think that comes from being here before and playing those tough teams we played before.”
Union began chipping away at Carmichaels’ lead and Bella Cameron, a junior, tied the game at five in the third inning with two RBIs.
“She’s solid. She’s strong as an ox and she’s great behind the pitch. She commands it,” Fisher said of Cameron. “One little half swing and she can put it a mile over the fence. She’s been here before and she knows the routine so she doesn’t get rattled at all.”
Addie Nogay gave Union the lead after plating two runs in the fifth.
“I had just told her I think last year when she started as an outfielder she was decent and she was young and little green and getting nervous. Now, she’s turned into one of the best outfielders,” Fisher said of Nogay. “Big arm, can catch anything and she’s super fast. She’s been fantastic.”
Ella Casalandra was the lone senior leading the lineup for Union.
“Ella, she’s a captain, but she takes control,” Fisher said. “She hypes everybody in line and everyone listens to her. She has great leadership and never talks bad about anyone.”
What makes the 2023 Lady Scots so special, according to Fisher?
“I think it’s just the drive; the want,” he said. “We were in there all winter long pressing that want. We set a goal last year to win the WPIAL and that’s what we did. We didn’t set to go any further, but we did what we came to do. This year is a little different. We set our goals to win state so they’re driven a little different this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.