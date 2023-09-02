The Neshannock High football team came to Spartan Stadium on a mission Friday night.
An explosive first quarter helped propel the Lancers to a nonsection victory over Laurel, 39-22.
“It was a long week. We were anxious to get back out onto the field,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Playing Laurel was a little extra motivation on top of that with them being an arch rival.”
The Lancers went unanswered in the first quarter and captured 26 total points.
“First off, at halftime, you’re just challenging every play. You get better every play at what you’re doing. We’ve got a lot of young guys out on the field. That’s what this preseason’s for...for us to get better,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of the loss. “We knew going into it that it would be hard playing with young guys — that physicality part of the game. (Neshannock) was able to take it to us up front. It made it difficult to do things offensively and it opened up their game so it made it tough on us defensively. Their line controlled ours and we have to keep working and getting better.
“I thought our kids battled, but at the same time we have a lot of growing here in the next couple of weeks before we get into (conference play).”
Jino Mozzocio, a sophomore, started things off for the Lancers with a 12-yard run into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. Neshannock’s Anthony Eakin kept things rolling with a 10-yard touchdown of his own to give Neshannock a 12-0 lead with 5:46 left in the first quarter.
The quick plays being called from the sideline seemed to up the pace of the game for Neshannock.
“The offense was clicking on all cylinders tonight,” Fred Mozzocio said. “We have young guys on our team as well. They’re learning as well. You saw a big progression and a jump from one week to the next. Those guys did an excellent job paying attention to detail in practice; learning from their first varsity game and it showed this week.”
In the first quarter, Laurel faltered with kickoff returns due to the sun.
“Again, you got a lot of young kids back there and they’re in the spotlight right now,” Cooper said.
“Really, in their defense, they should be on the JV field getting that opportunity to grow and they’re being thrown in on Friday night. They’ll get there. You have to go with the maturity. You can’t simulate that at a practice. They need the reps and they need the plays.”
Laurel marched to Neshannock’s 22-yard line in the first quarter before Luca Santini threw an interception to Dom Cubellis who returned it for an 85-yard touchdown.
“Off the hand, I knew it was going right to me,” Cubellis said of his interception. “I knew I wasn’t going to let myself get caught and I was taking it to the crib. The defense tonight, we stopped them almost every time. I feel like they couldn’t do anything against us. Our defense played a huge role and helped us get this huge win.”
Fred Mozzocio praised Cubellis as simply, “A playmaker.”
Cubellis kept things moving with a 17-yard touchdown with 7.2 seconds left in the first quarter.
Jino Mozzocio broke free from Laurel’s defense in the second quarter for a 73-yard rush into the end zone to give the Lancers a 32-0 advantage heading into halftime.
“That Sharon loss was a hit of reality. We didn’t expect that at all, but tonight we came out as a team and we were ready to go and we got the W,” Jino Mozzocio said. “We were fired up, man. We got our (tails) kicked against Sharon. We were ready to go; our line was ready to go. Once the line stepped it up, I stepped it up and we were rolling.”
Jino Mozzocio supplied Neshannock with 113 rushing yards and a total of 111 passing yards.
“Jino was on cue. He came out in his first varsity game last week and struggled a little bit,” Fred Mozzocio said. “He completely did a 360 this week. He was focused all week, he threw the ball well, kept them off balance and of course when he’s rolling; running the ball — he’s a force.”
Fred Mozzocio said the talk at halftime was to, “Stay focused, come out, let’s get into the mercy rule and let’s get out of dodge.”
The Lancers indeed remained focused to score the first touchdown of the third quarter on a 7-play drive which culminated in a 2-yard run into the end zone by Patrick Argiro.
Fred Mozzocio said Argiro did a “great job defensively,” adding, “He led our defense all night. When he gets called upon on offense, he’s a big, hard, wide-shouldered guy. He’s hard to get your arms around. He’s a great offset back to (Anthony) Eakin.”
With 8:55 left after Argiro’s touchdown, the mercy rule clock started. Fred Mozzocio began to take out his starting players as the clock continued counting down.
“It was great. Everybody got into the football game tonight,” Fred Mozzocio said. “They deserved it because they worked hard all summer. It was nice to see them get in the ball game and get some varsity action under the lights.”
Laurel’s Ben Hennon picked up the first Laurel touchdown of the night on a 3-yard dash with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Hennon paced Laurel in rushing with 66 total yards.
“He’s our workhorse,” Cooper said of Hennon. “He’s going to be the guy that we turn to. He battled. He battled both offensively and defensively. He’s a leader in the locker room and I can’t say enough good things about the work he put in to get himself ready this year and the effort he gives every play.”
Laurel’s Nathan Hill, a sophomore, saw some action in the fourth quarter and posted the next touchdown on a 1-yard run to cut Laurel’s deficit to 39-14. Hill recorded 59 rushing yards for the Spartans.
“Nate has a lot of promise,” Cooper said. “He’s starting already as a sophomore on defense. He’s going to be a strong running back in the future. He has his shiftiness and his stride...it’s almost like a gallop. He’s got a nice speed to him. We’re excited about his future at running back. He’s really progressing into a good corner.”
Tyler Shearer picked up the last touchdown for Laurel and the game on a 17-yard dash. The last play of the game was Santini rushing the ball three yards into the end zone for a successful two-point conversion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.