It was a slow start for the Neshannock High girls basketball team on Tuesday.
The Lady Lancers, though, put it together and coasted to a 46-23 PIAA Class 2A victory over Penns Manor at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
The first half of the matchup didn’t seem like a typical half played by the current back-to-back WPIAL 2A champions.
The Lady Lancers will face Cambridge Springs in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
“We missed. I said going into halftime, ‘We missed six layups, we turned the ball over, we missed a couple assignments,’” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “The kid that’s averaging 18 a game (Megan Dumm), we held her to 5. She got in foul trouble which was what we wanted to do. That was the game plan. We figured if we kept her in check we would be fine. When we took a big lead that was good but he (Penns Major’s coach) kept calling timeouts and they really never quit and I told the kids that.”
Addi Watts, Camdyn Cole and Avi DeLillo were responsible for keeping Dumm in check.
Mairan Haggerty struck first for Neshannock (25-2) with a 3-pointer in the first 30 seconds of the game and helped the team to an 8-2 lead after one.
Megan Pallerino paced Neshannock with 22 points and five rebounds. Pallerino was 8 of 9 from the charity stripe and 7 of 12 from the floor.
“It was just kind of whoever’s open is open and shoot the ball,” Pallerino said. “It’s a team sport and whoever is there that game is there. It was just a lot of teamwork and great passes from my teammates. Even though we were in a lot of foul trouble we still stayed positive and gave it all we could.”
“She played a great game,” Grybowski said of Pallerino. “She attacked the basket which is one of the things we talked about. I said, ‘Look, because they’re switching, you’re going to be able to attack when you get the ball. Be smart; make good plays.’ She made the right decisions.”
Deja Gillo tied the game at 17 in the second quarter for the Lady Comets (21-6) for the first and only time of the matchup. A shot from Pallerino with 15 seconds left regained the lead for Neshannock at the end of two, 19-17.
The momentum changed for Neshannock in the second half. Neshannock was able to net 14 tallies to the Lady Comet’s two in the third quarter.
“The second half was great,” Grybowski said. “We always talk about the four minute segments and I said, ‘The first four minutes of the second half are going to tell the tale.’ We jumped out to a twelve point lead.”
Neshannock continued applying offensive pressure in the fourth quarter. Pallerino chipped in 10 of her 22 points to help the Lady Lancers pull away with the win.
