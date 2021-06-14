Neshannock High will host a PIAA baseball semifinal doubleheader Monday.
The New Castle and Shenango high teams will be competing for a chance to move on to the state championship games in their respective classifications.
The Red Hurricane will tangle with Montour at 4 p.m. in a Class 4A contest.
The Wildcats will battle Serra Catholic at 6:30 p.m. in a Class 2A tilt.
No tickets will be sold at the gate. All tickets must be purchased through the PIAA website.
Parking will be available at the field, bus garage, behind the school and also from lots where fans may walk through the administration lobby located near the middle gym to quickly get to the athletic complex.
The gates will open at 3 p.m.
The Class 2A and Class 4A state championship games will be held Friday at Penn State University.
