WEXFORD — Neshannock wasn’t exactly in the Bermuda Triangle on Saturday.
But, the Lancers must have felt like it when Deer Lakes switched to a triangle-and-two defense in the second half. Neshannock’s offense disappeared in it and Deer Lakes rallied for a 69-56 win in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at North Allegheny High School.
Neshannock (20-8) got off to a strong start with a 13-5 run to open the tilt. The team carried a 19-12 lead into the second. The edge swelled to 11 points, 33-22, with 2:40 left in the half. Neshannock carried a 33-27 advantage into the intermission.
Senior guard Jack Glies did most of the damage for Neshannock. He drained four treys and tallied 21 of the squad’s points in the first two quarters.
Deer Lakes (20-8) wasn’t about to let that happen again in the second half. Deer Lakes, the WPIAL champs, switched to a triangle-and-two defense, with one player primarily following and faceguarding Glies anywhere he went on the floor.
“Coming in, we knew they were a good team. We took their best shot and didn’t get too far in the hole,” Deer Lakes coach Albie Fletcher said. “We looked a little nervous and jittery early. The confidence was there at halftime. We are battle-tested, so we know how to handle those situations.
“My concern with (going to the triangle-and-two) is they have so many good shooters. But, Glies was the best player on the floor in the first half. He is a great player. We had to do something to take him away, but have some help behind it. My coaches made a great recommendation. I wanted to just get through the first half and come out in the second half with it so they didn’t have a chance to see it and prepare for it.”
The tactical change worked well. Neshannock struggled to generate many offensive chances over the final two frames. David Kwiat and Finn Haggerty both hit 3-pointers and Jaxon Mozzocio added a bucket in the third as the team fell behind, 44-41, at the horn.
Neshannock failed to connect for any field goals in the fourth. Instead, all 15 of their points in the frame came from the foul line. That allowed Deer Lakes to pull away for the victory.
“Field goals in both the third and fourth quarters were hard to come by for us,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “I think the first half put them in a situation where Jack had his way. They are a very good team and they are coached really well. They made some adjustments at halftime. Us getting open looks was very difficult in the second half.”
Deer Lakes used its depth to its advantage as well. The Lancers interchanged 10 players, which took its toll on Neshannock’s rotation, which lost starters L.J. Keith and Mike Sopko, as well as big man Andrew Frye, to injury as the season unfolded.
“The big thing with Deer Lakes is they go nine or 10 guys deep and they don’t lose much,” Corey said. “We pride ourselves on playing really hard and tough and physical. I definitely think Deer Lakes does the same. They have a lot of pride on the defensive end and they play tough and physical. When they can run 10 guys at you and not really take a step back, it gives them the opportunity to really continue to turn that heat up.
“Deer Lakes has a great combination of guards and bigs. One of the things that hurt us in this game and in a couple of games throughout the year is our lack of size. But, what we lack in size, I really believe we make up for in toughness and how hard we play.”
The loss wrapped up a successful campaign for Neshannock and its seniors Nate Rynd, Luciano DeLillo, Glies and Frye.
“Andrew Frye got hurt in our second game,” Corey said. “The three seniors that we were able to battle it out with through 28 games, I can’t say enough about them and what a special year it’s been. We are really excited about the return of a lot of guys with some high-quality minutes in what was a really successful season for us.
“This is my 15th year and it’s the first 20-win season we’ve had. We’ve had a lot of successful teams and we’ve been able to win four section championships. What a tremendous journey it has been this year.”
Kwiat added eight points for Neshannock, while DeLillo and Haggerty both had six.
