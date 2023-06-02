CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The WPIAL Class 2A softball championship was returning to Lawrence County one way or the other on Thursday. The Neshannock High softball team was the one to load the gold onto its bus for the ride back after defeating Laurel.
The top-seeded Lady Lancers defeated second-seeded Laurel, 12-2, at PennWest University’s Lilley Field to become back-to-back WPIAL 2A champs. The game ended in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
The win for Neshannock also marked its 46th consecutive victory which ties it in WPIAL history alongside Hempfield.
“It’s amazing,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said of the victory. “What such a great group to do this with. That’s a special group of young ladies. They play hard and they’re going to go after it game after game.”
The Lady Lancers (20-0 overall) outhit Laurel (16-3), 10-9.
“We have a very good team here ourselves. We’re no slouch. This team has owned us for the last two years. It is what it is,” Laurel coach Frank Duddy said. “We don’t cower from them, we keep coming back, we battle and we’re going to keep doing what we’ve got to do. Hopefully, we’ll see them in a couple of weeks and try again.”
Neshannock’s Addy Frye went the distance in the pitcher’s circle and surrendered nine hits, two runs — one earned — and pitched two walks and nine strikeouts. Frye also paced Neshannock with five RBIs.
“It feels great,” Frye said on the win. “We’ve just been preparing a lot for it. We worked really hard so it’s very deserving I think. Last year was my first year as a freshman. This year, I’ve been here before and we knew it was Laurel. It was kind of the same actually. We knew it was Laurel; it was the same kind of feeling.”
Laurel’s Grace Kissick (7-1) pitched five innings and relinquished eight hits, nine runs — eight earned — and had three walks and eight strikeouts.
“Gracie did fantastic. She’s been a workhorse for us. She just got run down there a little bit,” Duddy said. “Like I said, it’s hard to hold this team down over there. There’s just a lot of weapons. The second or third time through the order, they’re going to get on you and I don’t care who you are. They just hit. So, credit to Gracie.”
Laurel’s Mayci Lang plated the first run of the game in the top of the second to jump out with a lead over the undefeated Lady Lancers.
“She’s a freshman,” Duddy said of Lang. “Before the game, she told us that she’s just nervous. This is a big stage. This is the biggest stage we’ll play in and she fought through it. I thought she had a nice game today. She did a very nice job for us.”
In the top of the third inning, Frye hit Laurel’s Abbie Miles with a pitch, walked Grace Zeppelin and then Addison Deal singled to create a bases loaded situation which also led to a rare sighting of Lash calling a timeout and talking to Frye in the circle. Frye would strikeout the next two batters to end the threat.
“We know it’s a hot day. (Laurel’s) getting some runners on base. I can tell you, pitching on this field, a huge rut gets dug,” Lash said. “I really watched three quality pitchers today and each one of them, I would say, would admit that they had a little bit of a struggle with that hole that’s been dug right in front of the pitching rubber. I just think we needed to slow down. The speed of the game was on their side at that moment. I just think we needed to slow it down. I talked to them about, ‘Hey, we haven’t been in this situation very much where we are behind, but now you have to show people what you’re made of.’”
Neshannock’s Jaidon Nogay started things out with a triple in the bottom of the third and Frye doubled to bring her home and tie the game at one.
“I always think if Addy thinks she’s not at the top of her game for pitching...she’s going to get in that batter’s box and she’s going to do something spectacular,” Lash said. “She did that today. Not just that at bat, but five RBIs for her on the day. I think she just knew, ‘Hey, I got to really perform offensively because they got some hitters and they’re going to hit the ball.’”
Not to be outdone, Neshannock’s Gabby Quinn hit a three-run home run in the third to take the lead, 4-1.
“It’s crazy. I never would have thought coming in freshman year that I would have the opportunity to do something like this with all of these amazing girls. It’s just unbelievable,” Quinn said on the win. “Last year, it felt like we were definitely the underdog team coming in. We weren’t always seen as the best or whatever. This year, the target on our back was just huge. There’s an expectation that I believe was set and everybody has been doing so well on meeting those expectations and they’re working 20 times harder than we did last year, actually. I definitely didn’t expect (to hit a home run). It definitely wasn’t planned. I was going for a hardline drive and I guess I got lucky.”
Frye kept the momentum going at bat in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run homer. Laurel’s Deal plated the last run for Laurel in the top of the fifth inning.
“Addy Deal has been an anchor. She’s been a leader on this team,” Duddy said. “We moved her down to the six spot so we were hoping she’d see a little better pitches. She wasn’t struggling, but I didn’t think she was performing to her capabilities. We moved her down to the six and she seemed comfortable there. She’s just been a player for us. She doesn’t quit. She’s a gamer. I wish 11 like her.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Aaralyn Nogay singled and Jaidon Nogay bunted and reached second on an error for Frye to single and bring home the two runners before Autumn Boyd came in to replace Kissick in the circle.
“Jaidon Nogay came through for us. We really have been looking for, ‘Hey, who’s going to put those bunts down, who’s going to execute and who’s going to move our runners up?’” Lash said. “It was nice to see she did that twice today early in the game and then there again in the sixth. She’s a freshman, but you don’t know that when you’re watching her play.”
Boyd walked Hunter Newman and Quinn to create another bases loaded scenario and then walked Neshannock’s Gabby Perod to make the score 9-2.
“I think they’ve seen Autumn a lot. I would say they’ve seen her the most in through these past few seasons,” Lash said. “They were just ready to get in there and take whatever pitch they could to drive it.”
Abigale Measel singled on a fly ball to right field to bring two more runners home in the sixth. Another walk by Boyd loaded the bags again and after Aaralyn Nogay was hit by a pitch the game concluded.
“She laughed. She kind of crumbled. I know she got hit hard,” Lash said on Aaralyn Nogay winning the game by a hit by pitch. “She crumbled with kind of laughing like excitement, an excitable laugh, just because that’s a heck of a way to finish the game — a hit-by-pitch walk off.”
