SEWICKLEY — The Neshannock High softball team worked extra to pick up a victory Wednesday.
The Lady Lancers scored two runs in the top of the eighth to gain the lead and then held on for a 6-4 eight-inning WPIAL Class 2A first-round win over Charleroi at Sewickley Academy.
“We probably had every single emotion you could have today,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “From frustration to worry to excitement. There was a lot to overcome.
“I’m so proud of these girls. They overcame a lot of obstacles.”
The ninth-seeded Lady Lancers (10-5) move on to meet top-seeded Ligonier Valley (17-1) on Monday at a time and site to be determined.
“I keep hearing about their pitcher,” Lash said. “I’ve been hearing a lot of good things about her. She has good command of her pitches. We’ll be working hard these next few days.”
Lash was referring to Lady Rams pitcher Maddie Griffin, who has nine no-hitters on the season.
Gabby Perod opened the eighth with a double for Neshannock. Perod then stole third base with Kaylee Smith batting. Smith knocked in Perod on a sacrifice fly to put the Lady Lancers up for good at 5-4. After a strikeout, Jadyn Malizia homered for Neshannock to make it 6-4.
“It was great to see them not give up; I know this young group has it in them to battle,” Lash said of the eighth inning.
The Lady Lancers posted 12 total hits, including three by Perod. She added a two-run home run in the third inning, while finishing with two RBIs. Perod’s homer was her first of the season.
Malizia contributed two hits, including the solo homer in the eighth inning. It was her first homer of the season.
Kaylee Smith notched two hits and three RBIs for the winners and Giordano also added a pair of hits.
Abigale Measel (8-5) went the distance to pick up the victory. Measel gave up eight hits and four runs — two earned — with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
“Abigale did a nice job,” Lash said. “She struck out the batters that we knew we had to strike out. We knew we couldn’t let those players get on base.”
Neshannock scored two runs in the first, two in the third and two more in the eighth.
Eighth-seeded Charleroi (11-8) notched two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the seventh.
