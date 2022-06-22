The Neshannock High softball and baseball teams were the lone competitors from Lawrence County in the PIAA championships last week at University Park. The softball team returned home with gold while the baseball team returned with silver.
The Lady Lancers grabbed gold after defeating Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4-1, in the PIAA Class 2A championship on June 17 at Beard Field. Not only did they become state champions but undefeated champions at that with a season record of 26-0.
“I think it really hasn’t even hit me too much because we went away as soon as we got home,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “Just reflecting on just an incredible season, championship game, and a group of hard-working girls. That hard work paid off.”
Neshannock’s baseball team came up short against Everett after going nine innings at Medlar Field on June 16. The Warriors defeated Neshannock, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 2A championship game.
“I still haven’t watched it, not sure if I will. The sting is still there. It’s still real,” Neshannock coach John Quahliero said. “What we did as a coaching staff, we met and talked about some things that we could improve on moving forward that might be able to get us over the top.
“As far as the game, I thought it was a very well-played game by a group of high school prospects with a lot of pressure on them on both sides. There wasn’t too many mistakes or misread signs or mistakes on the bases. Just a very well-played game. A straight baseball game if you were a spectator. We just didn’t push a run across.”
For their efforts, the Neshannock softball and baseball teams were named Lawrence County co-Athletes of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
When it comes to the Lady Lancers’ successful season, Lash commented that it all stemmed from the work ethic.
“The work ethic that this group of girls has really shows in everything that they do. We do so much base running at practice and that was one of the things that showed game after game,” Lash said. “Our baserunning was extremely good. Our hitting we did over and over each week and that kept improving each day.
“Last years stats compared to this years stats what a difference just for hits overall for a player and stolen bases. We maybe had 20 or 30 stolen bases last year and this year we had players alone that had 33 stolen bases. Just looking at those stats it shows these girls are working at this craft. They’re going to hitting lessons, strength and condition trainers, everything they’re doing for the game is really playing off team.”
The Lady Lancers took a strategy of not focusing on the overall season but rather segmented parts. Lash commented that they treated the journey to claim a section championship, a WPIAL championship and then finally the PIAA championship as separate seasons.
“It set a good pace for the girls,” Lash said. “We’d say, ‘Okay, we got through the regular season, got through that now we just have a four game season for WPIALs.’ It was just really piecing each section of our season. I think it was a good strategy on our part. Not to talk about the season as a whole but break it down into sections.”
Lash commented on the multiple strengths that the Neshannock softball team brought to the table this season.
“Baserunning to me is the one of the strongest things for this team but our hitting was very good. I think we had a good lineup where we’re more than likely going to string a few hits in some innings,” Lash said. “That’s what happened in some of these tougher games as we went on. Another strength of this team is simply I would say the feeling of family. These girls really support each other. A lot of them played basketball together and were state champions and they carried that over to this team. The communication among the girls is very good and it’s something we talk about something so much defensively. They’re communicating offensively as well. Just a really good group overall.”
Lash also stated that softball IQ on the team was great and ranged from the freshmen all the way to the senior leadership.
To become a state champion is one thing but an undefeated state champion is a whole other accomplishment. Lash said the undefeated streak wasn’t something the coaching staff focused on.
“Throughout the season, I’ve been asked if you focused on the undefeated season. No we didn’t as a coaching staff,” Lash said. “We just reflected on, ‘Hey, this is what we just did and here’s what we need to do in the next one.’ We played game by game and focused one game at a time, not even really talking about that as a goal. We talked about our goals being the section championship, the WPIAL championship and the state championship. Adding that undefeated season was the icing on the cake.”
With an undefeated streak there were some instances where teams gave contention to handing the Lady Lancers a loss. Lash said the tougher games they scheduled help sharpen the team.
“Armstrong and West Allegheny, there was maybe a little concern adding those games to our schedule and we looked at it as, ‘Hey, these girls need to face tougher competition approaching playoffs,” Lash said. “We knew there was contention to lose those games. We just thought they needed to be pushed and if we happened to suffer a loss I’d still consider we pushed ourselves and we had a stronger schedule that’s pushing these girls toward a WPIAL championship. There was a potential of losing with some of those teams...why not give it a try? We had confidence in them playing those bigger games.”
When it comes to what sets the Lady Lancers apart this season from others, Lash said it comes back full circle to the work ethic.
“These girls are playing on some higher-level travel teams. They have goals. A lot of them want to play at the college level,” Lash said. “They’re starting to prepare for that not just playing with their travel teams but the hitting lessons, the strength and condition training. Work ethic is what sets them apart, attitude too. They have that winning mindset like nothing’s going to stop us and they proved that throughout the season. They’re constantly smiling, they’re really just enjoying what they do.”
The Lady Lancers were alongside the baseball team in the state championship games for Lawrence County. Lash commented on the community.
“It was great to see coach Q and I respect him so much,” Lash said. “We have a great relationship as both the baseball and softball coaches. We were just so happy for each other to be there. Our hotel was filled and some others too. It was nice to see everyone come out and support both teams. It’s just really nice to see how many people have been following this team and being with us there at the end.”
“What a place to grow up. How proud is Lawrence County that every year they’re crowning a state champion and two or three district champions? It was overwhelming,” Quahliero said. “My players were there to greet the girls when they came home. We’re so happy for coach Lash and their players. They’re beasts. They are a fabulous, athletic group of young ladies. They want to win in the worst way and they go after it. To be undefeated, I’m not sure how anyone realizes how hard that is. I couldn’t be more lucky to be in a community like Neshannock the families are tied in everyone seemed like they went from our game to their game to their game to our game and stuck together.”
Although the Neshannock baseball team came up short and only grabbed silver, Quahliero said the community outreach was overwhelming.
“The text messages and phone calls I received from the people in the community and former players and other coaches was overwhelming,” Quahliero said. “I’m very grateful for that. This is an amazing place to be involved in high school sports. Whether football, basketball, baseball. I wouldn’t want to coach anywhere else.”
Quahliero believes this season sent a message.
“I think what it means in general is that Neshannock baseball is back. Not that it ever really was diminished or went away but the last couple of years with COVID and the injuries we took a backseat to some teams,” Quahliero said. “I feel that moving forward the kids got a taste of what Neshannock has been and we hope continue to be as far as expectations. Even though we didn’t bring home any championships or showcase hardware in the front lobby of our school, I do think it absolutely is headed in a positive direction as far as the young people coming up.”
Quahliero commented on of the offseason work and dedication put in by the team developed the next man up mentality that allowed them to overcome adversities with injuries and the transfer rule that prevented offensive leader, Andrew Frye, from playing.
“I think that’s when this team became one and that’s when we developed the next man up mentality. We built them for that,” Quahliero said. “That’s the stuff my coaching staff and I talked about. The mental toughness and to use this year as an example moving forward in how we’re going to play. We know no other way.
“I think that’s the biggest take out of this season. I’d love to thank my coaches and my players and the administration. It was a heck of a ride. When you’re done after a couple of days your wanting to look at stats, looking to go to a practice. It’s hard to fill that void.”
Quahliero said that the team mentality shaped the success the Lancers had this season. He commented that not one player was the sole ace or garnished all the attention.
“Throughout the entire tribe we didn’t have that one kid that was going to get the full attention,” Quahliero said. “Sebastian Coiro took on that role, Grant Melder took on that role, Colten Shaffer took on that role. We had two freshman who gave us great innings all year. It was a true team. If it wasn’t for Sebastian on the mound then we wouldn’t have been where we were. Offensively, the one guy that was dominate and who stood up and when we went to make a lineup in the playoffs were not eligible to play. We challenged the other players to step up.”
After announcing a retirement from coaching and returning shortly after, Quahliero came up with the idea of creating an identity for the team which evolved into calling his team a tribe. Now, Quahliero commented on rebuilding his tribe.
“Unfortunately, some tribe members have to move on their headed to the next chapter of their lives. We’re going to continue to build on to what I feel is a tribe that is very hungry to hunt,” Quahliero said.”We’re going to continue to do the things and stay the course for what we did to build it. We’re going to add to it. I’ll give you an example. The day after the state championship, there were seven kids that went to the baseball field to workout by themselves, no coaches. That was a prime example of these kids got a taste of it, they’re hungry, they want to do it and repeat it.”
Even if Neshannock’s baseball team came farther than most, Quahliero said the team is not content. The word that will be heard all of next season for the Lancers will be, “Finish.”
“We’re not content or pleased with how everything ended. We did not win a championship and how I measure success, to be quite honest, at the end of the year is not making the playoffs, not just winning a couple games, it’s did we finish?” Quahliero said. “It’s going to be the one word they hear from my voice. In their sleep they’re going to constantly hear, ‘Finish.’ We’re going to work as possibly as hard as we can. I love these kids, I’m happy they had an opportunity but it was a long bus ride home.”
