The Neshannock High football team is going back to the playoffs.
The Lancers, after missing out on the postseason a year ago, made sure that didn't happen again.
Braden Gennock rushed for 166 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns to lead Neshannock to a 36-0 WPIAL Midwestern Athletic Conference home win over Western Beaver on Friday night.
"It's great to be back in the dance," Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. "You get to the dance, you have a chance. That's number one.
"We have to finish some business over at Shenango next week. That's what we have on our minds right now. The playoffs are a couple of weeks down the road, but we're focused on Shenango right now."
The Lancers (5-1 conference, 7-2 overall) can lock up no worse than a share of the conference crown next Friday when they travel to Shenango (3-3, 6-3) at 7 p.m. Neshannock and Freedom (5-1, 7-2) are tied for first place and the Lancers won the head-to-head meeting, which would give Neshannock the nod for the conference's top seed in the WPIAL playoffs.
But, first things first for Neshannock — a trip to Shenango.
Gennock scored on runs of 1, 7 and 1 for the Lancers.
"The offensive line did great," Gennock said. "It was a big night, senior night, we all wanted to do great.
"Coming into this game, we were all hyped up, all of the seniors, because we all wanted to do amazing. It feels amazing to go to the playoffs. After last year, not going to the playoffs, it was a bummer for everyone. But we're going back to the playoffs."
The teams were scoreless through one quarter. Late in the first quarter, Neshannock's Cam'ron Owens intercepted a Xander LeFebvre pass and set his team up at the Golden Beavers' 47. Ten plays later, Gennock plowed in from a yard out. Tristan Tuck tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 Neshannock buffer just 45 seconds into the second stanza.
Gennock added his second score on the Lancers' next drive from seven yards out for a 14-0 advantage with 7:51 to go in the first half.
"You can hit Braden at the line of scrimmage and those legs just keep moving and churning," Mozzocio said. "He just finds yards for us. The offensive line continued to stay on their blocks."
The score remained 14-0 until halftime. Neshannock put the game away in the third quarter on a Tuck 27-yard field goal and Gennock's third TD tote of the game.
"The offense was clicking," Gennock said. "We started a little slow in the beginning but at halftime we got right back into it."
Jason Nativio and Jeremy Nativio capped the scoring on runs of 17 and 34, respectively.
Western Beaver (3-3, 6-3) was held to just 46 yards of total offense.
