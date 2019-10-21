Senior Night.
It’s a night to honor the outgoing 12th-graders and to celebrate their season and accomplishments with loved ones.
Friday night, Neshannock High football player Jeremy Nativio had a Senior Night to remember.
Nativio, who has Down syndrome, scored on a 34-yard touchdown run with 46.1 seconds left in the Lancers’ 36-0 WPIAL Midwestern Athletic Conference home win over Western Beaver.
Neshannock had the ball third-and-15 on the Golden Beavers’ 34 and the hosts called timeout with less than a minute to play in the game.
Enter Nativio.
Nativio trotted out and stood next to backup quarterback Kurt Sommerfield, who was in the shotgun. Sommerfield turned to his right and handed the ball to Nativio, who raced toward and through the line 34 yards to the end zone.
Nativio, a son of Dan and Stacy Nativio, cruised to the score with Nico Nuzzo and Ryan Huff alongside.
Nativio, listed as a 5-foot-3, 190-pounder, has competed for Neshannock’s football team all four years. He has entered the lineup other times over the years, including at least a couple times on Friday at wide receiver. But the 34-yard scoring dash was his first career rushing attempt.
“Jeremy has been in games before throughout the years,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “He was in a couple of plays at receiver before that.
“I decided to reward him for all his hard work and dedication to the program. We wanted to get a timeout and set up a play for him and he broke it for a TD.”
Lancers players on the field and on the sideline were jumping around and rooting Nativio on as he crossed the goal line and celebrated with him as he came off the field.
“The kids were thrilled for Jeremy,” Mozzocio said. “He gets the ball in practice a lot. Sometimes he gets tackled and he gets up and talks some smack with the guys.
“He’s there all summer long with us putting the work in. It was just a way to show him our appreciation. The kids and the coaching staff were very happy for him.”
Nativio entered the game ready for action.
“He was excited,” Mozzocio said of Nativio. “The first thing when I told him he was going in and he was getting a carry, he said ‘coach, I want to go live. I want to hit somebody.’
“If you know Jeremy. That’s the way he is.”
Western Beaver coach Derek Moye had his players clear the way to allow for Nativio to have his memorable Senior Night moment.
“When I put Jeremy in and told him he was going to get the ball, he said he was going to go live,” Mozzocio said. “I told him I was going to give him the ball and you have to cover it up.
“We had no idea what was going on on the Western Beaver sideline. Coach Moye thought it would be a great thing for him. It was a class move by him and his team. I’ll always be grateful to him for that.”
Nativio’s love for football grew through his younger brother Nathan. Nathan Nativio was a center and linebacker on Neshannock’s 2012 and 2013 teams that both reached the WPIAL semifinals.
“Nathan was a heck of a ballplayer, Mozzocio said. “Jeremy has wanted to follow in his footsteps ever since.
“Ever since Jeremy has come to the program, his father, mother and Nathan all told me not to treat him any differently. He comes to practice, works hard and that’s the way we treat him. He’s one of the guys.”
Mozzocio noted the athleticism that Jeremy Nativio possesses.
“If you watch him and watch him run, he’s a very good athlete,” Mozzocio said. “He’s very strong in the weight room. He works very hard in the weight room. He has very good feet and he got to show it off Friday night.”
Cousins Matt Nativio and Jason Nativio compete on Neshannock’s varsity squad. Jason is the team’s starting quarterback and he found the end zone on a 17-yard run on the score before Jeremy’s touchdown scamper.
