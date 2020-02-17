Neshannock High’s Conner McBeth put forth a record-setting performance Saturday.
McBeth, a junior, set four school records and claimed a pair of titles as well at the Midwestern Athletic Conference High School Swimming Championships. The event was held at Moon High School.
McBeth won the title in the 100 freestyle (46.40) for the second straight season and the championship in the 50 freestyle (21.36) for the third consecutive year.
In addition to McBeth’s first-place finishes, McBeth set meet records in both events, which were held since 2009 by Mark Stepanian. With his winning times, McBeth also captured Moon High School pool records in both events.
Shenango freshman Connor Jeffcoat claimed first place in the 500 freestyle (5:01.87) and third place in the 200 freestyle (1:52.58). Ethan Krouse, also a Shenango freshman, took 11th in both the 200 freestyle (1:59.52) and the 100 freestyle (54.20).
Neshannock senior Liam McGann Neshannock finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (57.90) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (23.03). Lady Lancers teammates Bella Tinstman (sophomore), Samantha Schirf (junior) and Bain McGann (sophomore) also competed.
Tinstman posted a 10th-place effort in the 100 butterfly (1:08.12) and a 11th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.22). Schirf was 24th place in the 200 freestyle (2:29.34) and 29th in the 100 backstroke (1:20.02) and Bain McGann took 32nd in the 50 freestyle (26.86).
Mohawk sophomore Sidney Andrews finished seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:30.37) and 14th in the 100 freestyle (59.66).
New Castle senior Rachel Lloyd finished ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.89) and 20th in the 100 freestyle (1:02.36).
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Alexander Roth won first place in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.33. Roth is competing on a co-op with Riverside.
In addition, Roth placed second in the medley relay.
McBeth, Jeffcoat, Liam McGann, Tinstman, Andrews, Krouse and Roth all qualified for the WPIAL Championships. The event will be held at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh on February 27 & 28 and the individuals will compete for a district title and an opportunity to advance to the PIAA Swimming Championships. The state title event will be held held at Bucknell University in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.