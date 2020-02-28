It was a three-peat for Neshannock High junior Conner McBeth, who captured his third consecutive WPIAL championship by winning the 50 freestyle at the District 7, Class 2A event at Pitt’s Trees Pool on Thursday.
As an independent swimmer, McBeth swam a 20.80, his personal best in the 50 freestyle. He missed out on the WPIAL meet record by one one hundredth of a second.
Alexander Roth, a sophomore at Ellwood City Lincoln High, medaled in three events. He took the podium in sixth place in the 50 free with a time of 22.41. Roth, who swims with Riverside High and his teammates took home a third-place place medal in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.01.
He also brought home a first-place medal in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:28.95, where Roth anchored both relays swimming the 50 free.
Shenango freshman Connor Jeffcoat finished in 10th place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.50.
Ethan Krouse, also a freshman from Shenango, placed 21st in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.31.
Neshannock freshman Bella Tinstman, placed 20th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.27.
McBeth’s win in the 50 free automatically guarantees him a spot to swim in that event at the PIAA Championships held at Bucknell University in March.
