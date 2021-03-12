WEXFORD — The Neshannock High School girls basketball team claimed its second WPIAL championship in three years with a 54-44 victory over Serra Catholic on Friday night at North Allegheny High School.
The Lady Lancers, the top seed in the Class 2A bracket, led 35-31 going into the fourth quarter before holding on against a strong rally by undefeated Serra Catholic.
The WPIAL championship is the fifth all-time for Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski, who won three at New Castle before leading the Lady Lancers to the 2019 title in Class 3A.
More coverage will be posted to ncnewsonline.com/tipoff throughout the evening and weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.