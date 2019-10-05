The Neshannock High football team made its two-hour drive to Fort Cherry worth it Friday night.
The Lancers traveled to McDonald for a nonleague game and came away with a 35-0 victory.
Neshannock, which competes in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference, is now 5-2 overall. Fort Cherry, which competes in the 2A Three Rivers Conference, is 0-7.
The Lancers opened the scoring with a 7-yard run by Jason Nativio in the first quarter.
Neshannock took a 14-0 margin into intermission courtesy of a 25-yard run by Braden Gennock.
Gennock added a 63-yard scamper in the third period. Fourth-quarter touchdowns by Cam’ron Owens on a 20-yard pass from Nativio and Owens again, on a 57-yard pass from Nativio, completed the TD scoring. Tuck added all five PAT kicks.
Gennock rushed for 153 yards on 13 carries. Nativio was 11 of 20 through the air for 190 yards.
The Lancers return to MAC action Friday night when they host Freedom for their Homecoming game.
