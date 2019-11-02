Neshannock's Joey Antuono celebrates after making a tackle on defense during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Ethan Weatherby runs after making a catch during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Ethan Weatherby runs after making a catch during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Ethan Weatherby, left, and Cam'ron Owens celebrate after a touchdown during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Ethan Weatherby, left, and Cam'ron Owens celebrate after a touchdown during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Braden Gennock runs with the ball during the second half of a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock huddles during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock quarterback Jason Nativio looks downfield during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Braden Gennock runs with the ball during the first half of a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock huddles
Neshannock's Jason Nativio is tackled on his way to the end zone during the first half of a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Ethan Weatherby, left, and Cam'ron Owens celebrate after a touchdown during a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock's Braden Gennock runs with the ball during the second half of a home playoff game against Serra Catholic.
Neshannock opens WPIAL playoffs with win over Serra Catholic
Defense is crucial to a football team’s success when the postseason rolls around.
Neshannock High’s defensive unit came up big in two key spots Friday night and it paid huge dividends.
The Lancers limited the damage on two Serra Catholic drives and fed off the momentum to forge a 31-13 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff win at Bob Bleggi Stadium.
Neshannock (9-2) advances to meet Brentwood (9-2) on Friday at a time and site to be determined in the WPIAL quarterfinals. The Spartans moved on with a 28-19 decision over East Allegheny.
“Any time you win a playoff game in the WPIAL, it’s a big win,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “There’s no easy wins at this point. We’re happy to advance and we’re looking forward to whoever we play next week.”
Neshannock kicked off to open the game. The ball bounced once and an Eagles returner picked it up at their own 15 and raced through a big opening before being brought down at the Lancers’ 7. Serra Catholic (6-5), though, lost three yards in three plays and settled for a Joey Folino 28-yard field goal just 1:33 into the game.
The Lancers took the lead for good on a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jason Nativio in the first frame. Teammate Braden Gennock plowed in from a yard out and Tristan Tuck tacked on both extra points to push the hosts lead to 14-3 with 4:39 remaining in the half.
The Eagles methodically drove down the field at the end of the half, marching to the Neshannock 5 with less than 30 seconds to go. On third down, Serra Catholic’s Ray Holmes was stuffed for no gain on a rushing attempt.
The Eagles let the game clock tick all the way down to 2.7 seconds to go in the half before calling a timeout. On fourth-and-two from the 5, Serra Catholic elected to go for the touchdown instead of attempting a short field goal. Neshannock’s defense was up to the task.
Eagles quarterback Max Rocco attempted a jump pass, but the Lancers batted the pass away to deny the visitors. Neshannock carried a 14-3 lead into the half.
“That’s huge,” Mozzocio said of the defensive stand before the half. “I said ‘hey, this is what we do. this is what you guys have done all year. Let’s keep them out of the end zone.’ They were all up and ready to go and they had a great goal line stand again. I’m proud of those guys, that was big.”
Two Serra Catholic drives that penetrated inside the Lancers’ 10 in the first half resulted in just three total points.
“The defense, we did miss some tackles tonight, which is uncharacteristic of us,” Mozzocio said. “But at the end of the day, when push came to shove, they held them down and got some goal-line stands for us, which were huge.”
Tuck nailed a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter for a 17-3 lead. Nativio helped put the game away with two touchdown passes in the second half.
Nativio found Ethan Weatherby deep for an 88-yard score in the third quarter and he hit Cam’ron Owens on a 38-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
Nativio was 7 of 15 through the air for 206 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 49 yards on nine carries.
“Jason had a nice game, both running the ball and moving the chains for us and hitting a couple of big passes for us. Jason really stepped up,” Mozzocio said.
Gennock chipped in 140 yards rushing on 25 attempts for the winners.
“He’s a workhorse,” Mozzocio said of Gennock. “We’ll get him rested up for next week and we’ll go at it again.”
