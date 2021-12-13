Neshannock High’s girls basketball team showed up with a three-point shooting display against Ellwood City Lincoln on Monday.
The Lady Lancers used that perimeter display to forge a 62-41 home win over the Lady Wolverines.
Neshannock (3-0) had a total of 12 3-pointers made to Ellwood’s four.
Leading the charge for the Lady Lancers were Mairan Haggerty, Neleh Nogay and Megan Pallerino with 19, 12 and 10 points respectively.
“Ups and downs, we took a big lead, we were up 16 and then we let them cut it to 10, I don’t like the ups and downs,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “We talk about three parts of it, the first four minutes of the game are important, the first four minutes of halftime, after halftime, and the last four minutes of the game. We played well the first four minutes, four minutes at halftime we didn’t play well, and we played well the last four minutes.
“In order for us to stay focused and on target we need to handle those segments of the game.”
Neleh Nogay went over 1,000 points during the game. An assist pass from her sister, Aaralyn Nogay, allowed her to achieve the milestone.
“It was an incredible feeling, all my teammates came and rushed over to hug me,” Nogay said, commenting on going over 1,000 points. “I think it was supposed to be a surprise but the team kind of told me, it was great, I loved it.”
Nogay had eight steals with five assists during the game. Pallerino had four steals with nine rebounds, while Addi Watts had seven rebounds and four assists.
The Lady Wolverines had Claire Noble and Emily Sedgwick lead in points, scoring 17 and 11, respectively.
“We started the season with them and end with them, because if we can play against a team like that, the reigning WPIAL champions, we’re going to be okay in our section,” Ellwood coach Dena Noble said. “Hopefully, when we finish with them we’ll be going to playoffs, so it’ll be good to see the progress we can make, because obviously we didn’t do things correctly today.
“We got a lot to work on until we play them again, hopefully it will be a different turnout next time we play them.”
In the first quarter, the Lady Lancers drained six 3-pointers en route to a 20-10 lead.
The deficit continued to grow by the end of the first half as the hosts settled for a 33-21 lead.
“Their defense is intense,” Coach Noble said. “We have to work on our defense in the same token...we want to play defense like they played it on us, we didn’t get many open threes like they did, we got to learn how to play defense like that.”
Ellwood (0-3) tried to answer with a total of 15 points in the third quarter, but Neshannock responded with a total of 16 points of its own that quarter, making the score 49-36 heading into the fourth.
“Ellwood has a nice team, they shot the ball from the perimeter, they have a good post presence,” Grybowski said. “So, it’s a good matchup for us, I don’t want to win games by 50, I want to be challenged.”
The Lady Wolverines’ offense struggled in the final quarter, putting up only five points to Neshannock’s’ 13.
“I think we had a little bit more turnovers than I’m used to and I don’t think we shot the ball, I don’t think it was one of our better games, but we got away with the win,” Grybowski said. “Neleh scored a thousand points, which is a testament to her hard work, good teammates and playing on a good team.”
