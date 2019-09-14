The Neshannock High girls tennis team placed sixth out of 16 teams in the Midwestern Athletic Conference team tournament yesterday at Blackhawk High School.
Many of the teams in the event are Class 4A and 5A.
“I thought we played and competed very well against some of the best teams in Beaver and Allegheny counties,” veteran Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “All this match play helped the girls towards the stretch run. I was really proud of their performance.”
In No. 1 singles, Neshannock’s Kelli Huffman lost in the Round of 16.
In No. 2 singles, the Lady Lancers’ Margo Silverman won in the Round of 16, then won again in the quarterfinals. She lost in the semifinals.
In No. 3 singles, Cristina Memo lost in the Round of 16.
In No. 1 doubles, Ava Horn and Reese Zimmerman won in the Round of 16, then lost in the quarterfinals.
In No. 2 doubles, Morgan Jones and Katie Wawrzynski were winners in the round of 16. They also won in the quarterfinals before losing in the semifinals.
GolfRiverside beats Union
The Panthers topped the Scotties, 216-252, over the front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Skyler Fox led Riverside (8-1) with a 1-under-par 35.
For Union (0-10), Brayden Porter shot 47, Vinny Fuleno and Sam Egbert each 50, Dom Summers 52 and Zach Chornenky 53.
