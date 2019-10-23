The Neshannock varsity hockey team posted an 8-1 victory over Avonworth (1-1) at Baierl Ice Complex.
Through four games, the Lancers (4-0) have scored a conference-leading 32 goals while only allowing 5.
Jonathan Michaels (Mercer) started off the scoring less than a minute into the game on a pass from Santino Multari (Kennedy). Later in the period, Brayden Morgan (Laurel) pushed the Lancers lead to 2 and was assisted on the play by Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock). Multari scored shorthanded a few minutes later. Then Hunter Deal (Shenango) and Patrick Cionni (Shenango) teamed up to assist Michaels on his second goal of the night. Multari added his second goal of the contest on a pass from Ioanilli and Neshannock led 5-0 at the end of the first period.
Teddy Saad (Neshannock) scored just over two minutes into the second period. Davey Cochenour (Neshannock) and Michaels assisted Saad. The Lancers picked up their second shorthanded tally of the game when Nolan Earl (Shenago) found Morgan for his second of the night. Neshannock led 7-0 at the second intermission.
Hunter Harris (Grove City) extended the Lancers’ lead in the third period and was assisted by Earl and Morgan. The Antelopes found the back of the net for their only goal of the night with just under five minuted left in the game.
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) was perfect in net, stopping all 12 shots he faced. Mastowski leads the conference in goals against average (.370) and save percentage (.985). Andrew Bovo (Shenango) stopped 7 of 8 shots faced.
The Lancers host Burrell (0-3) at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Hess Ice Rink.
