The Neshannock High hockey picked up goals from eight different players and cruised to a 9-1 first-round playoff win over Morgantown on Monday night at Hess Ice Rink.
The Lancers compiled a regular season record of 15-2 to finish as the top seed in the North Division and earned the right to host a first-round playoff game.
Tommy Malvar (Kennedy) scored the only goal of the first period on a power play and was assisted by Michael Benson (Neshannock) and Santino Multari (Kennedy).
Just over a minute into the second period, Benson took a pass from Hunter Harris (Grove City) and beat the Mohawks’ goalie to put the Lancers up 2-0. A few minutes later, Neshannock once again took advantage of a power play opportunity, when Matthew Ioanilli (Neshannock) and Quinn Hilton (Neshannock) teamed up and found Harris for the goal. Morgantown cut the Lancers lead to 3-1 before Davey Cochenour (Kennedy) scored on the power play to give Neshannock a 4-1 lead after two periods. Ioanilli assisted on Cochenour’s goal.
Neshannock dominated play in the final period, scoring five goals. Hunter Deal (Shenango) scored to push the lead to 5-1 and was assisted on the play by Lex Moses (Hermitage) and Malvar. Less than 40 seconds later, Terence Rice (Neshannock) gave the hosts a five-goal advantage and Harris and Ioanilli both picked up assists. Then Benson scored an unassisted goal to make the score 7-1. With a minute and a half to go, Teddy Saad (Neshannock) beat the Morgantown net minder. Multari and Dom Rocca (Neshannock) were each credited with assists on Saad’s tally. Nolan Earl (Shenango) finished off the scoring taking a pass from Rice and finding the back of the net.
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) stopped 21 of 22 shots he faced and picked up his first win of the playoffs.
The Lancers will take on Carrick in a semifinal contest at 9 p.m. Monday at the RMU Island Sports Complex.
