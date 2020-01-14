The Neshannock High hockey worked overtime to earn a win Monday night.
Santino Multari scored the game-winning goal with just 32 seconds to go in overtime to lift the Lancers to a 2-1 win over Carrick at the Hess Ice Rink.
Multari (Kennedy) took a pass from net minder Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) and split Carrick defenders to score the winning tally.
Neshannock is now 11-2 and remains in first place in the North Division.
The Lancers outshot Carrick 11-8 in the first period but neither team was able to find the back of the net.
Neshannock broke the scoreless tie nearly eight minutes into the second period when Terence Rice (Neshannock) beat the Raiders goaltender. Hunter Harris (Grove City) and Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) were each credited with assists on the play and Neshannock led 1-0 at the second intermission.
The teams exchanged shots throughout the third period before Carrick (10-2) evened the score with less than three minutes left in regulation, sending the game to overtime.
Lancers goalie Riley Mastowski stopped 30 out of 31 shot faced and picked up his 11th win of the season.
Neshannock will host Morgantown (5-4) at 7 p.m. Monday at at the Hess Ice Rink.
(0) comments
