Defense was the difference for the Neshannock High hockey team Monday night.
Lancers goalie Riley Mastowski picked up his third shutout, leading the team to a 3-0 win over Morgantown (West Virginia) at Hess Ice Rink.
Six minutes into the second period, Teddy Saad (Neshannock) beat the Mohawks goalie to give Neshannock a 1-0 lead. Nolan Earl (Shenango) and Brayden Morgan (Laurel) assisted on Saad’s goal. A few minutes later, Santino Multari (Kennedy) and Quinn Hilton (Neshannock) teamed up to help Terence Rice (Neshannock) score.
The Lancers (12-2) led 2-0 at the second intermission.
Multari closed out the scoring and pushed the Neshannock advantage to 3-0 with just under six minutes remaining in the third period. The goal was assisted on the play by Rice and Hilton.
Neshannock will return to the ice at 9 p.m. Feb. 3 when it hosts Avonworth.
