The Neshannock High hockey team defeated Elizabeth Forward 7-2 Monday night at Rostraver Ice Gardens in Belle Vernon.
The Lancers are now 9-2.
Neshannock took an early lead just a few minutes into the game when Davey Cochenour (Neshannock) took a pass from Teddy Saad (Neshannock) and beat the Warriors goalie. Later in the period Santino Multari (Kennedy) and Josh Michaels (Mercer) each scored unassisted goals to give Neshannock a 3-0 lead after one period of play.
In the second period, Saad and Cochenour teamed up again for the only goal of the period. This time, Saad found the back of the net and the Lancers led 4-0 at the second intermission.
In the third period, Jonathan Michaels (Mercer) found Nolan Earl (Shenango), who scored to give the visitors a five-goal advantage. Elizabeth Forward (6-4-0-1) scored back-to-back goals to cut the Neshannock lead to 5-2.
Late in the game, Multari scored shorthanded to push the visitors’ lead to 6-2. Earl and Josh Michaels both assisted on the play.
Just over 30 seconds later, with the Warriors on a 5-on-3 power play, Multari intercepted a pass and streaked up the ice and to score a hat-trick goal.
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) stopped 36 out of 38 shots and picked up his ninth win of the season.
The Lancers now will have an extended holiday break and will return to action Jan. 7 when the team travels to Printscape Arena to take on Trinity (4-7).
