The roll continues for the Neshannock high hockey team.
The Lancers lit the lamp eight times to cruise to an 8-2 win over Central Valley on Monday at Hess Ice Rink.
The win pushes Neshannock to 7-1 overall.
Teddy Saad (Neshannock) put the puck past the Central Valley netminder to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead in the first period. Saad was assisted by Terence Rice (Neshannock).
The Warriors (2-5) answered quickly and tied the game just 25 seconds later before Matthew Ioanlilli (Neshannock) gave the hosts back the lead. He was assisted by Nathan Sink (Neshannock) and Domenic Rocca (Neshannock).
Central Valley scored with less than a minute left in the period and the teams were tied 2-2 after the first period.
Neshannock controlled the game the rest of the way.
Michael Benson (Neshannock) found Davey Cochenour (Neshannock) for a goal in the second period. Then seven seconds later, Saad buried the puck to extend the Neshannock lead to 4-2 at the intermission. Nolan Earl (Shenango) and Hunter Harris (Grove City) assisted on Saad’s goal.
Just six seconds into the third period, Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic) and Brayden Morgan (Laurel) teamed up and found Harris who scored and pushed the Lancers advantage to 5-2. Later in the period, Mutari took a cross ice pass from Harris and scored.
Moments later, Saad found the back of the net to complete his hat trick. Earl picked up the assist and Neshannock held a 7-2 advantage. Ioanilli closed out the scoring late in the game, beating the Warriors goalie for his second tally. Couchenour and Tommy Malvar (Kennedy) were each credited with assists on the play.
Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski stopped 28 of 30 shots he faced and picked up his seventh win of the season.
Neshannock returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Mercyhurst Ice Center to take on Erie McDowell (0-7). The Lancers defeated McDowell 13-0 earlier this season.
