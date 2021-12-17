The Neshannock High hockey team closed out the first half of the season with an offensive outburst Thursday night.
The Lancers scored eight goals, their highest total of the season, en route to an 8-1 victory over Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Gardens.
Neshannock tallied six first-period goals to break the game open.
Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) started the scoring with assists credited to Emilio Valentine (Neshannock) and Colton Chamberlain (Laurel). Valentine added the first of his three tallies on the night, with the assist going to Chamberlain. Marcello Cerasi (Neshannock) put the Lancers up 3-0, Matthew Ioanilli(Neshannock) and Kent Jones (Hickory) set up the goal.
Neshannock on its first and only power play of the night, cashed in as Brian McConahy found the back of the net with help from Cochenour and Tommy Malvar (Kennedy). Cochenour netted his second of the game on assists from Lex Moses (HIckory) and Valentine. With less than 30 seconds in the period, Valentine tallied his second marker of the night on a pass from Cochenour to put Neshannock up 6-0.
The Warriors closed the deficit to 6-1 early in the second period before Malvar put home a McConahy pass to make the score 7-1 Lancers. Valentine closed out the scoring with his hat-trick goal, with help from Cochenour and Brandon Boyles (Laurel).
Riley Mastowski (Kennedy) turned away 26 shots to secure the victory in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.